Trump Says U.S. Won’t Approve New Solar or Wind Projects

President Donald Trump announced on Wednesday that his administration will not approve new solar or wind power projects, even as electricity demand rises faster than supply in parts of the United States.

“We will not approve wind or farmer destroying Solar,” Trump wrote on Truth Social, adding, “The days of stupidity are over in the USA!!!”

The announcement follows last month’s move by the administration to tighten federal permitting for renewable projects, centralizing the process under Interior Secretary Doug Burgum.

Renewable energy companies now fear that what was once routine business approval may no longer be possible, and Trump’s latest comments are likely to deepen those concerns.

Energy Prices and Blame on Renewables

The president argued that renewable energy is contributing to higher U.S. electricity prices. On PJM Interconnection, the nation’s largest grid operator, prices for new power capacity rose 22% year-over-year in an auction last month. PJM serves 13 states across the Mid-Atlantic, Midwest, and South.

Trump said renewables are responsible for these costs, while analysts note that the price jump is also tied to surging demand from industries like data centers and the retirement of coal plants.

Despite the president’s stance, solar and battery storage projects make up most of the pipeline waiting to connect to the grid, according to Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory. These projects are considered the fastest way to fill the current supply gap.

Policy Moves Against Renewables

Since taking office, Trump has mounted a broad campaign against renewable energy. His One Big Beautiful Bill Act phases out investment and production tax credits for wind and solar by the end of 2027, cutting off an important financial driver for the industry.

Additional tariffs on steel and copper have also raised the cost of building renewable projects. On Tuesday, the U.S. Department of Agriculture ended support for solar installations on farmland, narrowing options further.

What The Author Thinks Cutting off wind and solar at a time when electricity demand is skyrocketing could prove shortsighted. While Trump points to costs, it’s worth noting that renewables are among the fastest to deploy and the cheapest in the long run. Ignoring them might create a deeper supply crunch and leave consumers paying even higher bills. The U.S. could miss a chance to stabilize its grid with cleaner, faster-to-build energy sources.

