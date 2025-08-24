DMR News

Labubu Projected to Earn $1 Billion in 2025

Hilary Ong

Aug 24, 2025

Pop Mart, the Chinese company behind Labubu, revealed its financial results for the first half of 2025, showing just how massive the demand has become for the quirky plush monster. The Monsters series — which includes Labubu — brought in around $670 million in revenue from January to June, putting it on pace to surpass $1 billion for the year. That’s a staggering 688% year-over-year increase, outpacing toy giants like Mattel’s Barbie and Hot Wheels.

Celebrity Boost and Blind Box Craze

Part of Labubu’s success can be traced to its popularity among celebrities. BLACKPINK’s Lisa helped ignite global hype when she admitted she was a fan, and soon after, icons like Cher, Kim Kardashian, Paris Hilton, and Marc Jacobs were spotted carrying Labubu figures as accessories. The toys are sold in mystery “blind boxes,” adding a collectible thrill that has fueled demand.

The characters themselves aren’t new — Pop Mart introduced the mythology-inspired Labubu series over a decade ago. But in 2025, the plush creatures have become as much of a fashion accessory as a Telfar bag once was, with scarcity only adding to their appeal.

Author’s Opinion

Labubu’s rise shows how toys are no longer just for children — they’ve become lifestyle statements. The blend of scarcity, celebrity culture, and social media hype has turned a plush monster into a luxury-like collectible. While it’s impressive from a business standpoint, it also highlights how consumer culture thrives on exclusivity. Labubu isn’t just a toy anymore; it’s a badge of taste and trendiness.

Featured image credit: Alpha via Flickr

Hilary Ong

