Jollibee Says Fraudsters Behind Raffle Controversy in Philippines

ByHilary Ong

Aug 24, 2025

The Philippines’ fast-food giant Jollibee confirmed that its online raffle had been compromised by fraudsters, following customer complaints and a brief inquiry by the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI). The company said that “fraudulent third parties” managed to submit multiple entries despite existing safeguards.

Fake Names Spark Backlash

The issue gained public attention after the winners’ list was posted on Jollibee’s Facebook page. Names such as Hobby Dynamics, Noble Beer, and Alfreda Corkery sparked disbelief among Filipinos, many suggesting the names looked AI-generated. Other unusual names included Belle Thompson, Arielle Wintheiser, and Gilda Block.

Social media reactions were swift and mocking. One user wrote, “LIKE SERIOUSLLLLLY?!?!” while another quipped, “They probably thought people didn’t have time to read.” Comparisons were even drawn to a recent political scandal involving allegedly fictitious beneficiaries tied to Vice President Sara Duterte.

Corrective Measures Announced

Jollibee said it had “immediately implemented corrective measures,” disqualified the invalid winners, and suspended future draws until a re-draw could be held. The company also stressed that it had “fully addressed the issues” and complied with the DTI’s probe.

DTI confirmed it would continue monitoring the raffle’s resumption to ensure fairness and transparency.

Founded in the 1970s as an ice cream shop, Jollibee has grown into a global fast-food chain with over 1,600 stores in 17 countries. Known for its fried chicken, burgers, and Filipino-style spaghetti, the chain is woven into the country’s cultural identity. Its mascot, a smiling bee in a red jacket, symbolizes Filipino resilience and hard work.

Jollibee’s influence stretches beyond the Philippines. The company owns The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf and Tim Ho Wan, while its local presence continues to be a point of pride for generations of Filipino families.

Author’s Opinion

Jollibee’s handling of this raffle controversy highlights a bigger issue: customer trust. For a brand so deeply tied to Filipino identity, even small lapses can spark outsized backlash. The quick corrective action was necessary, but it also shows how fragile reputations can be in the age of social media. Jollibee must now go beyond damage control and put stronger safeguards in place to prevent anything similar from happening again, because once trust is questioned, it’s hard to win back.

Featured image credit: swilkes via Flickr

