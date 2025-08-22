Xuan Li Highlights BIM-Supported Review for Building Fire Protection Design

A new academic study examines how Building Information Modeling improves the review of building fire protection design drawings. Authored by Xuan Li and published in Frontiers in Science and Engineering, the paper analyzes how digital models raise accuracy and efficiency in fire design audits within architectural practice.

At the core of the research is a three-part technical focus drawn directly from the study. First, the construction and management of BIM models consolidate geometric data, material information, and fire system layouts to support visual analysis during reviews. Second, fire simulation used together with BIM predicts spread paths, smoke diffusion, and temperature distribution inside buildings, providing quantitative evidence for design evaluation. Third, a collaborative review platform allows architects, engineers, and fire safety reviewers to view and annotate the same model so teams can track tasks and decisions in parallel.

The paper identifies principal benefits that are relevant to day-to-day review. Information integration supports a single source of truth for drawings and model data. Visualization helps reviewers understand intent and surface risks earlier. Collaboration improves coordination among project participants. Lifecycle management links design, review, and later operational stages so findings can be preserved and reused.

The author also documents adoption challenges observed in current practice. The study notes that technical standards for expressing fire protection elements in BIM remain incomplete. It highlights data security risks that arise from cloud collaboration and permission management. It points to a shortage of professionals who combine BIM expertise with fire protection design knowledge. The publication proposes responses that include clearer specifications aligned with fire codes, stronger encryption with access control and backup policies, and expanded training and certification for composite talent.

Planned solution strategies in the study emphasize standardizing model content and review procedures, applying multi-layer protections to sensitive building and systems data, and improving education so review teams can apply model-based methods with consistency and depth. Together, these measures aim to shorten review cycles and support more reliable outcomes across projects that require coordinated fire protection review.

This research reflects Xuan Li’s architectural experience across commercial, residential, and cultural projects in the United States, including roles at NX 360 Architect in Frisco, Texas, and WDG Architecture in Dallas. Li’s design work has been recognized with a Silver IDA Design Award for the Mid-Century Modern Museum, a Platinum MUSE Design Award for public architecture, a Gold NYC Architectural Design Award for commercial innovation, and recognition from the Architecture Madrid Awards for an urban intervention project. These distinctions underscore a practice that blends BIM-enabled technical coordination with strong design outcomes.

As the construction industry advances digital transformation, the study positions BIM-supported fire design review as a practical path to improve accuracy, transparency, and collaboration. By pairing model management, simulation, and coordinated review with clearer standards and training, the paper outlines a framework that can strengthen safety reviews and support consistent decision-making in architectural practice.