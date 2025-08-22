DMR News

Circles and OpenAI Collaborate to Build SEA’s First Fully AI-Native Telco Platform

Aug 22, 2025

Circles, a global telco technology company, and OpenAI have announced a strategic global collaboration to build a fully AI-native telco platform. This platform will set a new benchmark for telcos globally and will empower them to play a deeper technological role in their consumers’ lives in the AI-first era.

Telcos worldwide are struggling with declining customer NPS, retention, and profitability. In collaboration with OpenAI, Circles is redefining the Telco industry by building a fully AI-native SaaS platform that drives unprecedented levels of consumer intelligence, productivity, and profitability across research, operations, customer support, and CRM for operators globally.

The AI-native platform will launch in Singapore first, powering Circles. Life’s app, and will rapidly expand to Circles’ telco partners globally. This multi-year collaboration will also give Circles access to OpenAI’s early-stage models and research programs, positioning Circles at the forefront of inventing new AI benchmarks for the telco industry. Circles will combine its deep consumer understanding and operator expertise with OpenAI’s industry-leading models to showcase the potential for AI in text, voice, image, and vision.

Awais Mailk, Global Chief Growth Officer of Circles, said: “At Circles, our mission is to continuously push the boundaries of what a telco experience should be and bring innovation from Singapore to the world. OpenAI is a global pioneer in AI, and we are thrilled to collaborate with them to launch this AI-native platform to our telco partners globally. This collaboration will deliver a paradigm shift in not just user experience, but also operator efficiency, which will further enhance value to the users.”

Consumers nowadays are demanding more value, responsiveness, and personalization in their digital lifestyles. Telco services also need to evolve to meet the changing needs of consumers.

By tapping into OpenAI’s latest technology, Circles aims to radically transform consumers’ digital experiences as well. The AI-native platform will power a pathbreaking agentic AI app that understands context, adapts to users’ digital lifestyles, and delivers personalized experiences across connectivity, shopping, travel, gaming, wellness, and more.

Gaurav Tandon, VP of Product & AI Innovation of Circles, said: “We’re excited to integrate OpenAI’s cutting-edge AI research with our proprietary data intelligence engine to reimagine digital connectivity from the ground up. We are at the cusp of a unique technological shift that will create the next generation of telcos that consumers love, will thrive, and endure for several decades.”

Oliver Jay, Managing Director for International at OpenAI, said: “Circles has consistently demonstrated leadership in digital transformation within the telco industry. With OpenAI’s technology, Circles will be setting new standards for how AI can enhance consumers’ interactions with critical telco services. We look forward to working with Circles to raise the bar for customer experience and drive operator efficiency globally.”

