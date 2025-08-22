DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

News Asia-Pacific Business Latest Newsbreak

Tesla Launches Model YL 6-Seater in China

ByHilary Ong

Aug 22, 2025

Tesla Launches Model YL 6-Seater in China

Tesla has officially introduced the Model YL, a six-seater version of its popular SUV, but for now, the release is exclusive to China.

The Model YL stretches to 4,976 millimeters in length, compared to 4,790 millimeters for the standard Model Y. It also gains 24 millimeters in height, standing at 1,668 millimeters, while the width remains unchanged at 2,129 millimeters with mirrors extended.

Inside, the vehicle is configured in a 2-2-2 seating arrangement, offering six seats instead of the usual five. The third-row seats are heated and power-folding, though they lack power armrests and ventilation, features that remain limited to the second-row seats. Even with all seats upright, some trunk space remains, with Tesla listing the total storage capacity at 2,539 liters.

Performance and Range

Despite its larger size, the Model YL closely mirrors the performance of the standard Model Y. Equipped with dual motors, it accelerates from 0 to 100 kilometers per hour in 4.5 seconds—just 0.2 seconds slower than the original model. The cruising range, according to CLTC specifications, is nearly identical at 751 kilometers, compared to 750 kilometers for the Model Y.

The Model YL starts at CN¥339,000 (around $47,000), approximately $3,600 more than the regular Model Y sold in China. Tesla has not announced whether this version will be available in the U.S. or other international markets.

Author’s Opinion

The Model YL feels like Tesla testing how far it can stretch its successful lineup in China, where larger family vehicles are increasingly popular. The added row of seats might appeal to buyers who want more practicality without stepping up to a full Model X, but the differences are minor enough that it could remain a niche option. Unless Tesla brings it to more markets, the YL risks being seen as a regional experiment rather than a global game-changer.

Featured image credit: DonanimHaber

For more stories like it, click the +Follow button at the top of this page to follow us.

Hilary Ong

Hello, from one tech geek to another. Not your beloved TechCrunch writer, but a writer with an avid interest in the fast-paced tech scenes and all the latest tech mojo. I bring with me a unique take towards tech with a honed applied psychology perspective to make tech news digestible. In other words, I deliver tech news that is easy to read.

Related News

Circles and OpenAI Collaborate to Build SEA’s First Fully AI-Native Telco Platform
Aug 22, 2025 Ethan Lin
Steve AI 3.0 : The Ultimate AI Video Tool for Faceless Influencers
Aug 22, 2025 Ethan Lin
Xindu Showcases World Games Spirit: Sports and Culture in Harmony
Aug 22, 2025 Ethan Lin

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

DMR News (Digital Market Reports) is a brand of PulseDirect Communication LLC.

DMR News was established in 2020 to be a trusted source for digital market news and to encourage more conversations about the ever-evolving digital landscape. The inception of DMR News was marked by a recognition of the rapidly evolving digital landscape and the need for a dedicated platform that could keep pace with its constant transformations.

PulseDirect Communication LLC
Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

© 2025 PulseDirect Communication LLC. All rights reserved. | 30 N Gould ST STE R, Sheridan, WY 82801