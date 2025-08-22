Tesla Launches Model YL 6-Seater in China

Tesla has officially introduced the Model YL, a six-seater version of its popular SUV, but for now, the release is exclusive to China.

The Model YL stretches to 4,976 millimeters in length, compared to 4,790 millimeters for the standard Model Y. It also gains 24 millimeters in height, standing at 1,668 millimeters, while the width remains unchanged at 2,129 millimeters with mirrors extended.

Inside, the vehicle is configured in a 2-2-2 seating arrangement, offering six seats instead of the usual five. The third-row seats are heated and power-folding, though they lack power armrests and ventilation, features that remain limited to the second-row seats. Even with all seats upright, some trunk space remains, with Tesla listing the total storage capacity at 2,539 liters.

Performance and Range

Despite its larger size, the Model YL closely mirrors the performance of the standard Model Y. Equipped with dual motors, it accelerates from 0 to 100 kilometers per hour in 4.5 seconds—just 0.2 seconds slower than the original model. The cruising range, according to CLTC specifications, is nearly identical at 751 kilometers, compared to 750 kilometers for the Model Y.

The Model YL starts at CN¥339,000 (around $47,000), approximately $3,600 more than the regular Model Y sold in China. Tesla has not announced whether this version will be available in the U.S. or other international markets.

Author’s Opinion The Model YL feels like Tesla testing how far it can stretch its successful lineup in China, where larger family vehicles are increasingly popular. The added row of seats might appeal to buyers who want more practicality without stepping up to a full Model X, but the differences are minor enough that it could remain a niche option. Unless Tesla brings it to more markets, the YL risks being seen as a regional experiment rather than a global game-changer.

