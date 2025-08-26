Beijing Condemns U.S. ‘Bullying’ Over 50% Tariffs on India

Chinese ambassador to India Xu Feihong has sharply criticized Washington’s tariff measures, saying Beijing “firmly opposes” the steep duties imposed on India. Xu accused the U.S. of acting like a “bully” by using tariffs as a bargaining chip to demand “exorbitant prices” from other nations.

“US has imposed tariffs of up to 50% on India and even threatened more. China firmly opposes it. Silence only emboldens the bully,” Xu said at an event in New Delhi on Thursday.

U.S.-India Trade Tensions

Earlier this month, President Donald Trump imposed a 25% penalty on India, in addition to existing 25% tariffs, for purchasing oil and weapons from Russia. The new rate will take effect on August 27.

India’s increased imports of discounted Russian crude since the Ukraine war have strained ties with Washington and complicated negotiations for a potential trade deal. Delhi has defended the purchases, arguing that as a major energy importer, it must secure affordable crude to shield millions of poor citizens from higher costs.

In contrast, relations between Delhi and Beijing appear to be warming. Ties had soured after the deadly 2020 border clashes in Ladakh, but both sides have since taken steps toward normalization.

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi’s recent two-day visit to Delhi included a call for both nations to view each other as “partners” rather than “adversaries or threats.” Xu echoed this sentiment, calling India and China “double engines” of Asian economic growth.

Business and Trade Invitations

Xu invited more Indian enterprises to invest in China and urged India to provide a “fair, just, and non-discriminatory” environment for Chinese businesses operating in the country. He said unity between the two nations would benefit not only Asia but the wider world.

“Tariff wars and trade wars are disrupting the global economic and trade system,” Xu warned, criticizing Washington’s measures. “China will firmly stand with India to uphold the multilateral trading system with the WTO at its core.”

Xu added that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s upcoming visit to China for the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation summit could provide “new impetus” for strengthening bilateral relations.

Author’s Opinion Xu’s comments make it clear that China sees India’s strained relationship with Washington as an opportunity. Beijing is attempting to reframe itself as a partner rather than a rival, even after years of military tension along the border. Whether India will embrace this outreach is another matter. New Delhi values its independence and has no desire to appear aligned too closely with Beijing, but the current tariff war with the U.S. might push India to keep its options open.

Featured image credit: The Hindu

