DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

News Americas Business Latest Newsbreak

Elon Musk Plans ‘Macrohard’ to Challenge Microsoft

ByDayne Lee

Aug 27, 2025

Elon Musk Plans ‘Macrohard’ to Challenge Microsoft

Elon Musk has announced the creation of a new company called Macrohard, which he describes as a direct rival to Microsoft.

“It’s a tongue-in-cheek name, but the project is very real!” Musk wrote on X.

According to Musk, Macrohard will operate as a purely AI software company closely tied to his startup xAI.

AI as the Core Strategy

Musk argues that because software companies like Microsoft don’t build hardware themselves, it’s possible to replicate their entire model through artificial intelligence.

The idea is to build hundreds of specialized AI coding and content agents that can collaborate to generate software — from productivity tools to image and video applications — while emulating human interactions in virtual environments until the results reach high quality.

Trademark Filing and Early Development

The move follows xAI’s registration of the Macrohard trademark with the U.S. Patent Office. Musk had hinted at the idea in past social media posts, once tweeting: “Macrohard >> Microsoft.”

He has described Macrohard as a “multi-agent AI software company” that will incorporate Grok, xAI’s flagship chatbot.

Macrohard will also tap into the Colossus supercomputer at xAI’s Memphis facility. Musk said the company plans to acquire millions of Nvidia GPUs, competing with OpenAI, Meta, and other AI players in the global race for compute power.

What The Author Thinks

Musk’s plan to build Macrohard around AI agents is bold, but also risky. Creating software that can rival Microsoft Office or Adobe purely through AI isn’t just about raw compute power — it’s about trust, adoption, and usability. If Musk succeeds, it could disrupt how software is built and sold. But if Macrohard overpromises, it could go down as yet another ambitious Musk project that never fully materialized.

Featured image credit: Marco Verch via CCNull

For more stories like it, click the +Follow button at the top of this page to follow us.

Dayne Lee

With a foundation in financial day trading, I transitioned to my current role as an editor, where I prioritize accuracy and reader engagement in our content. I excel in collaborating with writers to ensure top-quality news coverage. This shift from finance to journalism has been both challenging and rewarding, driving my commitment to editorial excellence.

Related News

Powell Says Rate Cuts Possible as Fed Moves Cautiously
Aug 26, 2025 Hilary Ong
Ballin & Associates, LLC Expands to Worcester with Pledge to Protect Communities Through Road and Transit Safety Initiatives
Aug 26, 2025 Ethan Lin
Accelerating Business Innovation with Low-Code and Prebuilt Infrastructure
Aug 26, 2025 Ethan Lin

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

DMR News (Digital Market Reports) is a brand of PulseDirect Communication LLC.

DMR News was established in 2020 to be a trusted source for digital market news and to encourage more conversations about the ever-evolving digital landscape. The inception of DMR News was marked by a recognition of the rapidly evolving digital landscape and the need for a dedicated platform that could keep pace with its constant transformations.

PulseDirect Communication LLC
Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

© 2025 PulseDirect Communication LLC. All rights reserved. | 30 N Gould ST STE R, Sheridan, WY 82801