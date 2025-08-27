Elon Musk Plans ‘Macrohard’ to Challenge Microsoft

Elon Musk has announced the creation of a new company called Macrohard, which he describes as a direct rival to Microsoft.

“It’s a tongue-in-cheek name, but the project is very real!” Musk wrote on X.

According to Musk, Macrohard will operate as a purely AI software company closely tied to his startup xAI.

AI as the Core Strategy

Musk argues that because software companies like Microsoft don’t build hardware themselves, it’s possible to replicate their entire model through artificial intelligence.

The idea is to build hundreds of specialized AI coding and content agents that can collaborate to generate software — from productivity tools to image and video applications — while emulating human interactions in virtual environments until the results reach high quality.

Trademark Filing and Early Development

The move follows xAI’s registration of the Macrohard trademark with the U.S. Patent Office. Musk had hinted at the idea in past social media posts, once tweeting: “Macrohard >> Microsoft.”

He has described Macrohard as a “multi-agent AI software company” that will incorporate Grok, xAI’s flagship chatbot.

Macrohard will also tap into the Colossus supercomputer at xAI’s Memphis facility. Musk said the company plans to acquire millions of Nvidia GPUs, competing with OpenAI, Meta, and other AI players in the global race for compute power.

What The Author Thinks Musk’s plan to build Macrohard around AI agents is bold, but also risky. Creating software that can rival Microsoft Office or Adobe purely through AI isn’t just about raw compute power — it’s about trust, adoption, and usability. If Musk succeeds, it could disrupt how software is built and sold. But if Macrohard overpromises, it could go down as yet another ambitious Musk project that never fully materialized.

Featured image credit: Marco Verch via CCNull

