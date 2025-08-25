TV Writer Allison Intrieri Announces September 2025 Launch of Debut Children’s Book Thatcher Hates the Bath

From Writers’ Rooms to Reading Rooms

After spending years crafting storylines for hit crime procedurals including Law & Order: SVU, Bull, and Chicago Justice, Allison Intrieri has traded police interrogations for bath time negotiations. Her debut children’s picture book, Thatcher Hates the Bath, brings the same dramatic intensity to a very different kind of emergency – getting a toddler clean.

The career pivot from television crime dramas to children’s literature represents a natural evolution for Intrieri, who became a single mother by choice and discovered an entirely new source of creative inspiration in the daily adventures of parenting.

“As a single mom by choice, I found myself in the middle of a very different kind of drama than what I was used to writing for television,” says Intrieri. “My book is ‘ripped from the headlines’ of my own parenting adventures, turning bath time chaos into comedy that makes kids laugh and helps parents feel seen in the everyday trial-and-error moments of raising children.”

A Parent’s Perspective on Picture Books

Unlike traditional children’s books, Thatcher Hates the Bath offers a refreshing and unique perspective by narrating the story from the parent’s point of view. This 32-page picture book delivers a fresh, comedic twist on the universal battle of bath time. When Thatcher screams so loudly at bath time it triggers a full-blown emergency response: police rush in, helicopters circle, and news crews broadcast live. Everyone has “helpful” suggestions for mom—from serving a turkey dinner in the tub to surfing waves of overflowing bathwater— and Thatcher still screams. At its heart is a message that will resonate with parents and children alike. You don’t have to get it right the first time and sometimes the best advice is to trust your own gut.

The outlandish premise of Thatcher Hates the Bath is rooted in real-life inspiration. As a single mother navigating the challenges of raising a spirited toddler, Intrieri recognized a gap in children’s literature—one that often overlooks the emotional and humorous experience of the parent. Whether it’s mealtime, naptime, bath time, or bedtime, every parent can relate to a tantrum so overwhelming it feels destined to become the five o’clock news.

“It’s not just about a child who hates bath time; it’s about the parent’s journey—the trying, the failing, the learning, and the laughter that comes from it all,” Intrieri explains. “Parents feel alone in these moments, but this book shows them that they are not alone. You’re not failing—you’re learning, growing, and doing your best.” The absurdity of the situation, combined with the authentic, relatable struggles of parenthood, creates a space where parents can laugh at the chaos and feel reassured. While children will undoubtedly giggle at the over-the-top bath time drama, parents will see themselves reflected in the book’s humorous yet heartfelt portrayal of the everyday challenges of raising a child and the unsolicited village that often comes with it.

In Thatcher Hates the Bath, Intrieri highlights the real emotions parents often feel—frustration, exhaustion, and the occasional moments of humor when things don’t go as planned. It’s a reminder that, in the end, the messy moments are part of the journey, and laughter can be the best medicine for both parents and children alike.

Launching with Purpose

Thatcher Hates the Bath will officially launch on September 6, 2025 – National Read a Book Day. The book is currently available for pre-order in both hardcover and paperback through IngramSpark, Amazon, and Barnes & Noble.

The timing reflects Intrieri’s commitment to celebrating literacy while acknowledging the real struggles parents face. With wild, energetic illustrations that capture the feeling of a child’s meltdown when “the world seems to be watching and judging,” the book offers both entertainment and reassurance.

“At its heart, the book is a reminder that parents are doing a great job, kids take time to grow and mature, and sometimes you just have to take a breath and ride the waves,” says Intrieri. “A lot of time you have to find what works for you. There’s no magic bean. Growth takes time, and sometimes the best thing—whether you’re a kid or a parent—is to take a breath and trust yourself.

About Roaring Potato Press

Roaring Potato Press is the publishing imprint of author Allison Intrieri, dedicated to creating children’s books that celebrate the trial-and-error journey of parenthood while finding humor in everyday family chaos. Founded by the veteran television writer and producer, the press aims to help parents and children discover laughter in life’s messiest moments.

Media Contact

Allison Intrieri

Author/Write, Roaring Potato Press

Email: dearthatcher45@gmail.com

Website: www.allisonintrieri.com

Instagram: @dearallison_intrieri

TikTok: @all.things.thatch

X: @inWONDERLAND60