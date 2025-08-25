DMR News

AML Watcher Launches Continuous Adverse Media Screening to Strengthen Compliance

ByEthan Lin

Aug 25, 2025

Dover, DE – August 25, 2025 — AML Watcher today announced Continuous Adverse Media Screening, an always-on capability that detects and escalates reputational and financial crime risk as it emerges across global news and online sources. The release helps compliance teams move beyond periodic checks toward proactive, event-driven monitoring that matches how risk actually evolves.

Why this matters now
Most programs still run negative news checks at onboarding or at fixed intervals. That leaves a blind spot between reviews where new allegations, investigations, or enforcement actions can surface without being seen. With regulators and auditors increasingly expecting ongoing oversight, teams need a way to catch meaningful developments quickly, filter out irrelevant information, and document a defensible response.

What the new feature does

  • Automates ongoing coverage with configurable monitoring windows from 30 to 365 days and flexible cycles including weekly, bi-weekly, monthly, quarterly, semi-annual, or annual checks.
  • Flags new risk in real time, removing manual rechecks and ensuring material updates trigger alerts the moment they appear.
  • Reduces alert fatigue by pairing monitoring with AML Watcher’s enriched adverse media data, sentiment analysis, and risk scoring to prioritize what matters.
  • Supports risk-based operations with auditable change tracking and reviewer-friendly summaries that speed decisions.

“Continuous adverse media monitoring is no longer optional,” said Khurram A., CEO at AML Watcher. “Our platform helps teams see critical developments between reviews, act faster with less noise, and prove control effectiveness while keeping operational effort under control.”

Built on AML Watcher’s proprietary data
The capability is powered by AML Watcher’s global database, designed for precise screening across 80+ languages and 415+ adverse media risk categories, backed by ongoing enrichment and structuring. It complements AML Watcher’s sanctions, PEP, and watchlist data coverage to provide a single view of customer and counterparty risk across the lifecycle.

Availability
Continuous Adverse Media Screening is available to customers starting today. To see it in action, request a demo or visit amlwatcher.com.

Ethan Lin

