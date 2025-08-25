Tiffany Marshall Launches the AUM Method: A Sacred System for Women’s Generational Healing and Transformation

Introducing the AUM Method: A Sacred Path to Healing and Transformation

Tiffany Marshall, internationally respected leader in generational healing, women’s transformation, and spiritual leadership, has officially launched the AUM Method, a powerful, trauma-informed system guiding women into embodied healing and soulful expansion. This method invites women to remember who they are, shed the weight of the past, and walk a path that reflects their deepest truth and highest potential.

More than a decade of private mentorship, global retreats, and immersive healing experiences led to the birth of the AUM Method. Through this framework, Marshall has helped hundreds of women across the world break cycles, heal ancestral wounds, and rise into self-mastery: spiritually, emotionally, and somatically.

The AUM Method: A Sacred System for Radical Reclamation

This is not another self-help formula. The AUM Method is a soul-level initiation into Becoming Whole.Blending ancestral repair, somatic integration, emotional alchemy, and spiritual embodiment, the method honors each woman’s lived experience while guiding her through four sacred healing seasons: Fall, Winter, Spring, and Summer. These aren’t metaphors, they are energetic maps that meet women exactly where they are and walk with them through real, lasting transformation.

This is a non-linear, cyclical path, because healing isn’t a checklist. It’s a rhythm. A unique and divine remembering.

The Four Seasons of the AUM Method

Fall: Release & Physical Surrender A season of shedding. Here, women soften and release what no longer serves; allowing the nervous system to reset and the body to breathe again.

Winter: Grief & Emotional Integration The descent into truth. Winter teaches women to honor their grief, integrate suppressed emotions, and alchemize pain into wisdom.

Spring: Joy & Inner-Child Embodiment A return to radiance. Spring reconnects women to joy, play, and presence; healing hard things through lightness, laughter, and inner-child reawakening.

Summer: Devotion & Spiritual ExpansionThe becoming. Summer is where women rise in their power, align with their highest truth, and lead lives rooted in embodiment and soul devotion.

A Revolutionary Approach to Healing

Unlike traditional talk therapy or personal development models, the AUM Method is holistic, spiritual, and deeply embodied. It guides women not only to heal themselves, but to heal their lineages, shift their family dynamics, and build legacies aligned with love, integrity, and wholeness.

As Marshall shares, “First, everything must be destroyed. Everything must be released. Burn it all to the ground.”This is the work of brave women reclaiming themselves, not to be fixed, but to be freed.

Global Impact: Women Are Rising

Hundreds of women have already transformed through Marshall’s retreats, mentorships, and teachings:

“This was one of the most powerful experiences of my life. I feel freer, more alive, and more at peace than I ever imagined.”“Tiffany’s work doesn’t just inspire, it rewires your entire being.”

Through this sacred work, women around the world are not just healing themselves, they’re rewriting their legacies.

The Impact of the AUM Method: Generational Healing and Legacy Building

The AUM Method isn’t just about personal transformation—it’s about shifting the trajectory of entire families and communities. As women heal and reclaim their full selves, they bring healing to their relationships, careers, and spiritual journeys. Their transformation is reflected in the world around them, impacting those they love and lead. Through Marshall’s work, women are empowered to leave legacies that reflect their deepest truths. The AUM Method gives women the tools to do so, by guiding them through healing, embodiment, and leadership.

Awarded: Best Transformational Women’s Retreat in the U.S. 2025

Tiffany Marshall International LLC has been named Best Transformational Women’s Retreat in the U.S. of 2025 , recognizing the exceptional impact of Tiffany’s work on women’s healing, leadership, and spiritual evolution.

Her retreats, anchored in the AUM Method, provide women with a sanctuary to break cycles, reclaim their truth, and rise into the leaders they were born to be.

About Tiffany Marshall

Tiffany Marshall is the founder of the AUM Method and a global voice in women’s healing and spiritual leadership. Her work bridges somatic wisdom, ancestral repair, and divine embodiment to help women awaken their power and live fully expressed lives.

Tiffany has led sold-out retreats across the U.S. and abroad, co-led a global Laughter Healing experience at the Change the World event in Berlin, and completed over 30 days of silent study and spiritual training in India.

Rooted in lived experience and intuitive mastery, her mission is clear: to help women return to their truth, reclaim their wholeness, and lead legacies that heal generations to come.

