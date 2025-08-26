ShipCargo Ai Expands in Houston as Founder Kevin Parada Builds Nationwide Logistics Platform

ShipCargo Ai, a logistics technology company founded by entrepreneur Kevin Parada, is expanding its presence in Houston while establishing itself as a leader in AI-powered vehicle shipping solutions. Parada, who grew up in Los Angeles and now operates from Houston, has combined his background in transportation, technology, and athletics to create one of the fastest-growing platforms in the auto logistics industry.

ShipCargo Ai was launched to modernize the way vehicles are delivered in the e-commerce era. The platform provides instant quotes, digital booking, and AI-driven carrier matching, offering a faster, safer, and more reliable option for both individual shippers and automotive businesses. In the first six months of 2025, ShipCargo Ai generated $1.3 million in revenue and is on pace to surpass $3 million by year’s end.

To meet growing demand, ShipCargo Ai offers customers a nationwide network of terminals in most major metropolitan areas, providing convenient vehicle pickup and delivery points. Customers may also choose door-to-door auto transport for added convenience. ShipCargo Ai supports both open and enclosed shipping options, ensuring flexibility for everything from standard cars to high-value exotics and classics.

The company has also partnered with Highway.com, an industry leader in carrier verification and safety technology. This integration protects customers by preventing double-broker fraud, ensuring only compliant, verified carriers are dispatched, and adding an additional layer of security to every shipment.

Founder Kevin Parada brings a unique background to the company. Raised in Los Angeles during the 1990s, Parada went on to play Division 1 soccer, later building a trucking and auto transport company that reached $5 million in annual revenue and earned recognition on the Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing companies in America. Today, from Houston, Parada leads ShipCargo Ai’s expansion into dealership integrations, AI dispatching, and nationwide logistics infrastructure.

“ShipCargo Ai is built for the future of vehicle logistics,” said Parada. “With more cars being purchased online, the delivery experience has to match the speed and trust of e-commerce — whether it’s door-to-door, terminal-to-terminal, or an enclosed shipment for a high-value vehicle.”

In addition to ShipCargo Ai, Parada operates HoustonsAutoBrokers.com, a licensed online dealership focused on buying, selling, and transporting vehicles nationwide, with an emphasis on luxury and exotic cars. He also manages a private car rental business that adds another layer to his automotive portfolio.

Parada’s growing influence in both Houston and Los Angeles highlights the cross-market nature of ShipCargo Ai’s expansion. While Houston serves as the company’s operational hub, Parada’s Los Angeles roots connect the platform to the nation’s largest automotive market and entertainment capital. This dual-city presence has positioned ShipCargo Ai to serve both high-volume dealerships and individual shippers nationwide.

ShipCargo Ai’s continued growth reflects Parada’s strategy of combining technology, nationwide infrastructure, and fraud-prevention partnerships to create a logistics platform built for the future of the automotive industry.

About ShipCargo Ai

