DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

News Americas Latest Newsbreak Technology

Netflix Releases Generative AI Rules for Filmmakers

ByHilary Ong

Aug 27, 2025

Netflix Releases Generative AI Rules for Filmmakers

Netflix has introduced updated guidelines for its production partners on how generative AI can be used in shows, films, and other media on its platform. The rules, published last week in its Partner Help Center, aim to balance creative exploration with legal, ethical, and union considerations.

The company emphasized that its top priorities are protecting personal data, safeguarding creative rights, respecting performers and union rules, and ensuring audiences can trust the final product.

“At Netflix, we see these tools as valuable creative aids when used transparently and responsibly,” the company said.

Standards for AI Use

Netflix says AI use in content must not replicate copyrighted works, must avoid storing or reusing production data, and cannot replace union-covered performances without consent. It also requires AI-generated material to be temporary unless specifically approved.

Industry Backlash and Prior Uses

Netflix’s relationship with AI has drawn controversy. In 2024, the company confirmed it had used AI-generated elements in the true crime documentary What Jennifer Did. Earlier this year, it admitted to replacing traditional VFX work with AI tools in The Eternaut, a post-apocalyptic series. Co-CEO Ted Sarandos praised the approach, saying it was “ten times faster” than traditional methods, marking the first time generative AI footage appeared in a Netflix original.

The company is also exploring AI-generated advertising, which could appear in its lowest subscription tiers.

Author’s Opinion

Netflix’s attempt to formalize rules for generative AI shows it knows the backlash isn’t going away. But calling AI just a “creative aid” feels like a half-measure when the company is already using it in final products. The danger is that Netflix risks eroding trust with both audiences and creators if these guidelines are treated more like a checklist than a real safeguard.

Featured image credit: Dima Solomin via Unsplash

For more stories like it, click the +Follow button at the top of this page to follow us.

Hilary Ong

Hello, from one tech geek to another. Not your beloved TechCrunch writer, but a writer with an avid interest in the fast-paced tech scenes and all the latest tech mojo. I bring with me a unique take towards tech with a honed applied psychology perspective to make tech news digestible. In other words, I deliver tech news that is easy to read.

Related News

Scandinavia Private Tours Launches to Redefine Bespoke Luxury Travel Across the Nordic Region
Aug 27, 2025 Ethan Lin
GAIME Conference Unveils Revolutionary AI Summit Format Set to Transform Global Innovation Landscape from Kampala
Aug 27, 2025 Ethan Lin
SassySisters L.L.C. Announces Expansion and Layaway Luxury Initiative in Dallas Fashion Market
Aug 27, 2025 Ethan Lin

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

DMR News (Digital Market Reports) is a brand of PulseDirect Communication LLC.

DMR News was established in 2020 to be a trusted source for digital market news and to encourage more conversations about the ever-evolving digital landscape. The inception of DMR News was marked by a recognition of the rapidly evolving digital landscape and the need for a dedicated platform that could keep pace with its constant transformations.

PulseDirect Communication LLC
Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

© 2025 PulseDirect Communication LLC. All rights reserved. | 30 N Gould ST STE R, Sheridan, WY 82801