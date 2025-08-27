Apple Considers Google Gemini to Power Siri Upgrade

Apple is reportedly in discussions with Google to bring Gemini’s large language model (LLM) into future versions of Siri, potentially reshaping the iOS assistant. According to people familiar with the matter, the upgrade could arrive in 2026 as a custom Gemini integration running on Apple’s servers.

The talks highlight Apple’s ongoing search for external AI partnerships after months of evaluating whether to continue with its in-house “Linwood” Siri project or to outsource development under the “Glenwood” initiative.

Background of the Shift

In recent years, Apple has faced difficulties retaining top AI talent as rivals expanded aggressively into generative AI. Earlier rumors suggested Apple had explored collaborations with OpenAI’s ChatGPT and Anthropic’s Claude, signaling hesitation over building its own large-scale LLM.

The idea of outsourcing Siri’s AI once seemed like a setback for Apple, but the climate has shifted. Multiple Big Tech firms have scaled back AI investments in recent months, with some analysts arguing the “AI bubble” may be cooling.

Apple and Google’s Shared Interests

Neither Apple nor Google has confirmed a finalized agreement. Still, both have hinted that Gemini integration into Apple devices is possible, building on their existing Search partnership. Such a deal would resemble earlier collaborations Apple pursued with ChatGPT for certain iOS features.

If the partnership moves forward, it would represent one of the most significant integrations between two longtime rivals in the tech industry.

What The Author Thinks Apple’s willingness to lean on Google for Gemini suggests that the company is prioritizing practicality over pride. Siri has long lagged behind newer assistants, and if Apple can’t deliver a breakthrough internally, borrowing Gemini may finally give it the leap it needs. The risk is that Apple could end up tying one of its core user experiences to a competitor’s ecosystem, which could erode the independence it usually guards so closely.

