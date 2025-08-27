Hertz Begins Selling Used Cars Through Amazon Autos

Hertz Car Sales is bringing its pre-owned vehicles to Amazon Autos, giving customers the ability to browse, finance, and purchase directly through Amazon’s platform. Buyers will see available vehicles within 75 miles and can schedule pickup at a local Hertz Car Sales location after purchase.

The initial rollout covers Dallas, Houston, Los Angeles, and Seattle, with plans to expand to all 45 Hertz Car Sales outlets across the U.S.

Digital Expansion Strategy

Hertz Car Sales, a division of Hertz Corporation, sells used cars previously part of its rental fleet. The Amazon partnership is part of Hertz’s strategy to grow its digital retail presence and reach a wider customer base.

Jeff Adams, executive vice president of Hertz Car Sales, said the company aims to “reimagine the car-buying experience” by providing convenience and transparency. Vehicles are listed with no-haggle pricing, often below Kelley Blue Book values, according to the company.

Vehicle Selection and Quality

Most Hertz inventory consists of late-model sedans, compact SUVs, and luxury vehicles sourced from Hertz brands, including Dollar Rent-a-Car, Thrifty Rental, and Donlen. Every vehicle undergoes a 115-point inspection before being listed, comes with a 12-month/12,000-mile limited powertrain warranty, 24-hour roadside assistance, and a 7-day/250-mile buy-back guarantee.

Amazon Autos provides detailed vehicle history and condition reports for added transparency.

The move comes just weeks after Hyundai began offering certified pre-owned cars on Amazon Autos, having already become the first automaker to sell new vehicles on the platform. Amazon Autos is now active in 130 U.S. cities, including New York, Chicago, Miami, and San Francisco.

Fan Jin, Amazon Autos’ global head, said the collaboration brings Hertz’s wide inventory into a “trusted marketplace where millions shop every day.”

What The Author Thinks This partnership signals a future where buying a car online could become as routine as ordering groceries. While dealerships have resisted this shift, the convenience and trust Amazon brings could push the entire industry to rethink car sales. Hertz’s move feels less about novelty and more about survival in a world where younger buyers increasingly avoid traditional dealerships.

