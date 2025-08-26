Quack AI Crosses 2 Million Users and Secures $3.6M to Scale AI Governance

Quack AI, the AI-native governance layer for Web3, announced that it has surpassed 2 million users and secured $3.6 million in funding from a group of leading investors.

Decentralized governance has struggled to scale. Most token holders rarely participate in DAO votes, proposals are often too technical to interpret, and decisions frequently stall in process. As Web3 adoption accelerates and real-world assets (RWAs) move on-chain, the demand for governance that is active, intelligent, and compliant has never been greater.

Quack AI addresses this challenge by transforming passive wallets into active governance participants through its Governance Passport — an on-chain identity that enables participation, rewards, and access to advanced tools. The Passport supports delegated decision-making through AI Agents that analyze proposals and cast votes transparently across chains.

Future roadmap features include the ability to create personalized AI digital twins that reflect each holder’s preferences and decision style. Passport holders also accumulate points for engagement and gain priority access to campaigns and advanced governance modules.

As a governance infrastructure layer, Quack AI delivers AI-powered proposal intelligence, parsing disclosures, financial data, and governance forums into actionable insights. It ensures continuous participation by enabling delegated voting even when communities are inactive. It also provides audit-ready records, with every proposal and vote logged, time-stamped, and exportable to meet transparency and compliance needs.

Adoption is growing across the ecosystem. Quack AI is integrated with more than 40 projects and protocols spanning DeFi, NFTs, AI, and identity networks across chains such as BNB Chain, Polygon, Base, Linea, Monad, and others.



Projects including Owlto Finance, oooo, Zypher Network, LiveArt, and Fireverse have already launched proposals and participated in governance through Quack AI.

Looking ahead, Quack AI is extending its infrastructure into the RWA market, where disclosures, compliance, and investor rights are central requirements. The roadmap includes automated issuer governance, AI-powered risk assessments, and compliance-ready records. By bridging legal agreements, audits, and credentials on-chain, Quack AI aims to anchor real-world trust into blockchain governance for the emerging multi-trillion-dollar RWA economy.

“Governance in Web3 often breaks down because it is too complex or time-consuming,” said Rix, Chief Business Officer at Quack AI. “Quack AI was built to solve that problem by making governance active, intelligent, and auditable. Our expansion into RWAs applies the same infrastructure to issuers and investors, where compliance and transparency are critical.”

Quack AI’s funding round of $3.6 million included support from Animoca Brands, Kenetic Capital, Skyland VC, Scaling Labs, 071 Labs, Carv Labs, Merlin Chain, and others. The capital will accelerate integrations worldwide and reinforce Quack AI’s position as the governance backbone for decentralized protocols.

Quack AI is the AI-native governance layer for Web3, designed to make governance effortless and universal. With 2M+ users, 40+ integrations, and backing from leading investors, Quack AI enables protocols, DAOs, and issuers to scale decision-making with AI-powered proposal analysis, delegated agent voting, compliance automation, and audit-ready records. From DeFi communities to tokenized real-world assets, Quack AI is building the governance stack for the next era of decentralized networks.

