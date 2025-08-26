DMR News

Transpay Solutions: Building scalable fintech with a lean and digital-first approach

ByEthan Lin

Aug 26, 2025

In a recent media interview, the founder of Transpay Solutions, Neeta Kapoor, shared her vision on how fintech companies can scale efficiently by embracing lean models and digital-first strategies. According to Kapoor, traditional structures like large offices or heavy infrastructure are not always necessary in the modern business environment.

“Today, companies can focus on agility and client needs without building expensive overhead. With the right tools — secure digital platforms, clear communication channels, and an adaptive team — you can create the same level of trust and credibility,” Kapoor explained.

She emphasized that success depends not on rigid stability, but on responsiveness:

“Markets evolve quickly. What matters is not the size of the office, but the ability to adapt and maintain strong client relationships. Platforms may change, but partnerships remain.”

About Transpay Solutions

Transpay Solutions is a privately held fintech company headquartered in India. The company provides innovative payment solutions and services for e-commerce, healthcare, and small businesses. Its mission is to simplify financial processes through technology and make essential services more accessible.

About Neeta Kapoor

Neeta Kapoor is an entrepreneur behind Bhartipay, PaymentsMe, and Transpay. She is recognized for implementing efficient business models that rely on technology, agility, and customer focus rather than traditional overhead-heavy infrastructures.

The full interview is available at the link.

