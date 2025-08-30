Leak Reveals Google Nest Camera Colors, 2K Doorbell, and AI Summaries

A fresh leak has revealed updates coming to Google’s Nest lineup, including new colors and AI features. The Nest Cam will reportedly see new colorways: a battery-powered version in white and gray, while the wired indoor version will come in white, gray, and “berry,” a red shade. Both models are expected to integrate Gemini-powered features and a rebranded subscription service called Google Home Premium.

The Nest Doorbell is also getting an overhaul. The new device is said to offer 2K video resolution — a step up from the current 1080p — and an AI-powered feature called “Daily Summaries,” which provides users with recaps of events throughout the day. It will be available in white, gray, and beige.

Other Smart Home Enhancements

Beyond the cameras and doorbell, Google is also working on a new Google Home Speaker. According to reports, the device will feature 360-degree audio, Google TV integration, and “Sound Sensing” capabilities, reinforcing Google’s push toward a fully AI-powered smart home ecosystem.

Nest products have been central to Google’s vision of creating seamless smart homes. Over the years, updates like the “Favorites” widget on Android have made it easier for users to control their devices. With Gemini replacing Google Assistant on Nest devices, Google is doubling down on an AI-first approach, aiming to make homes more connected and more intelligent.

What The Author Thinks Google’s push to integrate Gemini AI into every corner of the home looks impressive, but AI-powered features should never outpace user trust. Smart doorbells and cameras are the most sensitive devices in a household — they see and hear what’s happening inside and outside the home. While “Daily Summaries” and advanced video quality sound appealing, Google must ensure airtight security and clear user control. Otherwise, these AI-powered conveniences could become liabilities.

Featured image credit: Wikimedia Commons

