Tradefi.bot Raises $20M to Deploy AI Trading Agents on Blockchain

Tradefi.bot Revolutionizes AI-Powered Trading with $20M Funding

Tradefi.bot, the decentralized trading infrastructure powered by artificial intelligence (AI), has successfully raised $20 million in a funding round led by Rollman Management. This investment marks a key milestone in the platform’s expansion and positions Tradefi.bot at the forefront of AI-driven trading solutions.

The company’s mission is to transform the way traders and individuals interact with markets by combining AI, decentralized finance (DeFi), and Web3 into a unified ecosystem that emphasizes transparency, automation, and scalability.

What is Tradefi.bot?

Tradefi.bot is a non-custodial ecosystem that uses AI to enable decentralized trading. Users can deploy AI-powered Trading Agents (bots) to execute strategies on both centralized (CEX) and decentralized exchanges (DEX) like OKX, Binance, Bybit, and Bitget. Unlike traditional systems, users retain full control of their assets through API connections. The AI agents autonomously analyze market data, place trades, and optimize portfolios, offering enhanced flexibility and security. With over 44,000 active users and no token yet, Tradefi.bot has already shown strong organic growth and product-market fit.

The Core: $TDFI Token

At the heart of Tradefi.bot’s ecosystem is its native utility token, $TDFI. The token’s design includes the following key features:

Deflationary Mechanics : Every time $TDFI is used, it is burned, reducing the token supply and ensuring long-term scarcity as adoption increases.

: Every time $TDFI is used, it is burned, reducing the token supply and ensuring long-term scarcity as adoption increases. Utility-driven : $TDFI is required to activate AI Trading Agents and access premium tools. Additionally, holders receive USDT dividends every 15 days, with no staking necessary.

: $TDFI is required to activate AI Trading Agents and access premium tools. Additionally, holders receive USDT dividends every 15 days, with no staking necessary. Cashback from Trading Fees: The bots generate real trading volume across exchanges, redistributing up to 80% of trading fees back to the community.

The token’s fixed supply and rising demand make $TDFI a key financial engine within the Tradefi.bot ecosystem.

Security and Transparency

Tradefi.bot ensures transparency and security with audits conducted by CertiK and SolidProof. The platform has achieved a Code Security Score of 78.59 and has garnered over 23,000 votes on CertiK Skynet, ranking among the top 10 most-voted global projects. Additionally, all trading strategies are publicly available and verifiable on TradingView, where they have been backtested for over a decade. With a 75% win rate and low drawdowns, these strategies demonstrate robust performance.

Beyond Bots: A Complete DeFi + Web3 Ecosystem

Tradefi.bot is more than just an automated trading platform. The ecosystem also includes:

Gamified Telegram Mini App (Tap-to-Earn): A fun, interactive way to engage with bots and earn utility tokens.

(Tap-to-Earn): A fun, interactive way to engage with bots and earn utility tokens. AI Trading Copilot : A virtual assistant designed to help users interpret trading signals and optimize strategies.

: A virtual assistant designed to help users interpret trading signals and optimize strategies. DeFi Tools : Staking, farming, and liquidity features, promoting long-term sustainability.

: Staking, farming, and liquidity features, promoting long-term sustainability. Multi-chain Integration: Support for major blockchain networks like Solana, BNB Chain, Ethereum, and TON.

With over $52 million in real trading volume on OKX alone, the $TDFI token has proven to be an effective economic engine in the ecosystem, demonstrating its value in real-world use cases.

A New Era for AI Trading

Victor R. Ch. Rollman, CEO of Rollman Management, states, “Tradefi.bot is the first AI-driven ecosystem offering consistent returns with real trading volume and decentralized security, marking the future of automated investing.”

Tradefi.bot aims to drive the crypto market to new highs using an AI-powered liquidity engine. The $20M raised will fund marketing, development, treasury management, and the deployment of AI Trading Agents. Part of the funding will seed the Tradefi Investment Fund, offering biweekly USDT dividends. Its partnership with Rollman Management strengthens its position in DeFi, aiming to build a decentralized futures platform that could compete with Hyperliquid in future cycles.

Tradefi.bot: Redefining Passive Income in DeFi

Tradefi.bot introduces $TDFI, the world’s first decentralized exchange-traded fund (dETF) and the core of its non-custodial, AI-driven ecosystem. Unlike traditional cryptocurrencies, $TDFI cannot be mined. Instead, every time it is used to activate an AI Trading Agent or access advanced tools, it is burned, reducing supply and supporting a deflationary model. With a fixed supply of 150 million tokens and buyback-and-burn mechanics, $TDFI captures value from real ecosystem activity, AI trading strategies, and cross-exchange automation, strengthening its value as adoption grows.

The Power of $TDFI

Everything within the Tradefi.bot ecosystem revolves around $TDFI, enabling users to:

Activate AI Trading Agents (bots) on leading exchanges like Binance, OKX, Bybit, and more.

Access transparent, backtested strategies via TradingView.

Receive AI-powered trading signals via Telegram.

Participate in gamified access to the ecosystem through the Telegram Mini App (Tap-to-Earn).

Unlock additional ecosystem features through interaction with $crTDFI and $BOLTs tokens.

With strategies that have shown a 75% win rate and minimal drawdowns, Tradefi.bot is committed to transparency and performance. These strategies are publicly verifiable and backed by over 10 years of backtested data, ensuring users can assess both performance and risk.

How Value Circulates in the Ecosystem

Tradefi.bot’s ecosystem revolves around the activity of AI Trading Agents across CEXs and DEXs. Fees, spreads, and commissions generated by these agents are reinvested into the platform, fueling its growth. The key value mechanisms include:

Trading fees from AI-driven activity on exchanges.

Spread and commissions from integrated platforms.

A 5% transaction fee on sales, redistributed within the community.

Buyback-and-burn mechanisms that reduce token supply over time.

The ecosystem’s deflationary model ensures that higher usage results in increased trading activity, more token burns, and greater network value.

Built-in Deflationary Model

Fixed supply: 150,000,000 tokens — no new minting.

Burn mechanics: Tokens are burned with every use.

5% transaction fee: Redistributed to holders.

Liquidity locked at a $0.14865 floor price.

This structure is designed to reinforce $TDFI’s value over time.

What Can You Do With $TDFI?

Users can interact with the Tradefi.bot ecosystem by:

Running AI Trading Agents (bots).

Accessing TradingView strategies with transparent performance.

Receiving real-time AI trading signals via Telegram.

Engaging with the Telegram MiniApp (Tap-to-Earn) for ecosystem rewards.

Participating in DAO governance and making decisions that affect the platform’s future.

In Summary

Tradefi.bot is an AI-powered, decentralized trading ecosystem that integrates automation, transparency, and blockchain infrastructure for the next generation of digital finance. The $TDFI token plays a vital role in enabling users to access the platform’s AI-driven capabilities while also benefiting from its deflationary model.

About Tradefi.bot

Tradefi.bot is a leading provider of decentralized, AI-powered trading infrastructure that allows users to deploy AI Trading Agents (bots) across centralized and decentralized exchanges. The platform is designed to automate trading strategies and enhance market transparency, offering a seamless and secure experience for traders worldwide.

Media Contact

Tradefi.bot

Email: contact@tradefi.bot

Website

Telegram

X / Twitter

Tradefi.bot App

AI Trading Signals (Telegram List)

AI TradingView Indicators