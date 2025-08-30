Spotify Rolls Out Messaging to Boost Social Features

Spotify on Tuesday introduced a messaging feature that lets users chat with friends directly inside the app. The move is designed to keep conversations and shared content in one place, rather than scattered across platforms like WhatsApp or Instagram.

At launch, chats are one-on-one and can only be started with people you’ve already interacted with on Spotify — such as through a collaborative playlist, a jam session, or a Family/Duo plan. A request must be approved before the chat begins.

How It Works

Users can also receive chat requests when someone sends them a Spotify link on social platforms like Instagram, Facebook, Snapchat, or TikTok. Alternatively, they can send invite links to contacts.

The new Messages tab sits under the hover bar on the left side of the app. Chats support emoji reactions, and conversation histories make it easier to find shared tracks without searching again.

Spotify says messages are encrypted in transit and at rest, though not end-to-end. The company actively monitors messages for violations of its platform rules, and users can report content they believe breaks terms of service.

Rollout Plans

The feature is initially launching for users over 16 in select Latin and South American markets, with plans to expand to the U.S., Canada, Brazil, the EU, the U.K., Australia, and New Zealand in the coming weeks. Both free and premium users will have access.

This is part of Spotify’s push to become more interactive. In the past year, the company added podcast comments and redesigned its feed with video-focused elements. Executives have also hinted at more interactive features coming soon.

Author’s Opinion Spotify’s messaging feature might make sharing easier for some, but it also adds to the growing clutter that users have been complaining about. A music app should feel seamless and enjoyable, not overwhelming with too many layers of social functions. Unless Spotify strikes a balance, it risks frustrating listeners who just want to find and play music quickly.

Featured image credit: Imtiyaz Ali via Unsplash

