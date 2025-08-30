Report Says Meta Leveraged National PTA to Highlight Child Safety Campaigns

Since losing her 15-year-old son Riley to suicide after a sextortion scheme through Meta’s Messenger app, Mary Rodee has been calling for stronger online protections. She blames Meta directly: “They have a responsibility for the safety of their users,” she told CNBC.

Rodee’s anger extends to groups meant to protect children, including the National Parent Teacher Association (PTA), which has received funding from Meta while promoting its safety initiatives. The National PTA, with nearly 4 million members across 20,000 chapters, is a powerful voice in education and child advocacy.

A report from the Tech Transparency Project (TTP) alleges that Meta’s partnership with the PTA gives its safety programs an air of credibility, even as critics say the initiatives are designed to keep teens engaged on platforms like Instagram.

Sponsorships and Influence

Meta has been a sponsor of the PTA for years. In 2017, they collaborated on the launch of Messenger Kids. The following year, Facebook became a founding sponsor of the PTA Connected initiative. Posts on the PTA’s social media accounts often highlight digital safety workshops co-branded with Meta.

Both Meta and the PTA declined to disclose how much money has changed hands. The PTA defended its stance, saying sponsorships provide a “seat at the table” to advocate for parents and children. Meta said it partners with “expert organizations” to inform families about safety tools and parental controls.

Riley’s case is one of many. Sextortion — where victims are blackmailed with sexually explicit material — is on the rise across platforms. In 2022 alone, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security received more than 3,000 sextortion tips. Riley was targeted by someone posing as a teenage girl who demanded $3,500. Unable to cope, he took his own life.

Regulatory Battles

Meta has faced mounting lawsuits and investigations over child safety. In 2023, the Federal Trade Commission accused the company of misleading parents about Messenger Kids. A multi-district lawsuit filed in 2024 by school districts alleges Instagram and Facebook were designed to be addictive for young users, naming the PTA as one of the groups Meta used to gain influence in schools.

Meta has since introduced Instagram Teen Accounts, with some safeguards for users under 18. The launch included praise from the PTA president, though critics point out that Meta’s sponsorship wasn’t disclosed. Advocacy groups argue that such endorsements mislead parents into believing Instagram is safer than it truly is.

Other Tech Sponsorships

The PTA also receives support from other major tech platforms, including Google, YouTube, TikTok, and Discord. In 2024, TikTok contributed more than $300,000 for programs on teens and social media, despite widespread criticism of its impact on youth.

For critics like Rodee, these partnerships are unacceptable. “PTAs in schools are trusted organizations, so their support of companies that are using people and children for profit is just unforgivable,” she said.

What The Author Thinks It’s hard to reconcile the mission of protecting children with taking money from the very companies accused of harming them. Groups like the National PTA may argue that sponsorships give them a platform, but to grieving parents, it looks like complicity. If these organizations truly want to put kids first, they need to draw a clear line between funding and advocacy — otherwise, their credibility risks collapsing alongside the trust of the families they’re meant to serve.

Featured image credit: Shutter Speed via Unsplash

