Laike Rising Therapy Expands to Indianapolis, Changing the Therapy Landscape

Laike Rising Therapy, a forward-thinking practice focused on trauma recovery and emotional well-being, has extended its reach from New York City to Indianapolis. Founded by Dr. Richard Mills-Malangone, a Board-Certified Therapist and trauma recovery expert, Laike Rising Therapy helps individuals and couples address emotional trauma, relationship difficulties, and personal growth challenges.

Dr. Mills-Malangone brings a diverse set of therapeutic skills to the practice, including Internal Family Systems (IFS), Eye Movement Desensitization and Reprocessing (EMDR), Hypnotherapy, and Ketamine-Assisted Psychotherapy (KAP), alongside Family Divorce & Mediation. His compassionate and trauma-informed approach provides a safe and supportive space for clients to work through their emotional struggles and reconnect with their internal strength.

Known for his authentic and relatable approach, Dr. Mills-Malangone is also the author of Afternoon at Bergdorf’s and the host of the Talk Sex with Dick podcast. His approach transcends traditional therapy models, focusing on holistic healing that fosters lasting personal transformation.

A New Kind of Therapy Practice

At Laike Rising Therapy, the focus is not only on healing trauma but also on empowering clients to transform their lives. The practice offers a trauma-informed approach that helps clients navigate emotional and relational challenges, whether they are struggling with personal trauma or relationship dynamics.

The services are inclusive, catering to individuals, couples, and non-traditional relationship structures like polyamory and Ethical Non-Monogamy (ENM). Dr. Mills-Malangone’s clinical expertise is complemented by his deep cultural competence, especially when working with LGBTQ+ individuals and those navigating complex relationship dynamics.

“We focus on helping our clients develop a deeper connection with themselves and their relationships,” said Dr. Mills-Malangone. “Therapy is not just about addressing symptoms; it’s about discovering the parts of ourselves that are ready to heal and grow.”

Expansion to Indianapolis: A New Chapter for Laike Rising Therapy

As the practice expands into Indianapolis, Dr. Mills-Malangone is bringing his transformative therapeutic approach to a new community, one that often lacks access to quality mental health care. Laike Rising Therapy positions itself as a trusted leader in emotional wellness and relationship restoration.

“Access to therapy that is both affordable and high-quality is a major challenge,” said Dr. Mills-Malangone. “We are working to bridge that gap between individuals and therapists.”

The Indianapolis location offers a range of services designed to help clients overcome life’s challenges and reconnect with their inner selves. “Our goal is to empower individuals and couples to reclaim their emotional well-being and create meaningful relationships,” said Dr. Mills-Malangone. “We don’t see our clients as a diagnosis; we see them as individuals whose experiences and challenges are part of their journey toward healing.”

Laike Rising Therapy Recognized with Prestigious Award

In recognition of its groundbreaking work, Laike Rising Therapy was recently honored as the Best Trauma & Relationship Therapist in the U.S. of 2025 by the Evergreen Awards. This prestigious award underscores the practice’s commitment to providing cutting-edge trauma and relationship therapy. Dr. Mills-Malangone’s innovative approach, which combines trauma-informed therapy with a focus on building healthier emotional connections, has helped transform the lives of countless individuals and couples.

Dr. Mills-Malangone’s work with Internal Family Systems (IFS), Eye Movement Desensitization and Reprocessing (EMDR), and Hypnotherapy has allowed clients to heal on deep emotional levels. “Healing is not just about erasing pain,” said Dr. Mills-Malangone, “It’s about integrating it into a fuller, freer life.” This philosophy, along with his inclusive approach to LGBTQ+ individuals and culturally diverse clients, has cemented his practice as a transformative force in the field of therapy.

About Laike Rising Therapy

Founded by Dr. Richard Mills-Malangone, Laike Rising Therapy is a leading therapy practice specializing in trauma recovery, emotional healing, and relationship growth. The practice uses evidence-based approaches such as EMDR, IFS, and Hypnotherapy to provide holistic support to individuals and couples. Dr. Mills-Malangone’s expertise and lived experience as a queer therapist make Laike Rising Therapy a trusted choice for those seeking deep, transformative healing.

