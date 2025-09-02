A Multifaceted Vision Driving Transformation in 2025

Pretty Ruthless Inc., the Canadian-based multi-industry company founded by Rhea K. Rockthunder, has announced an ambitious set of expansion plans for 2025. The company, recognized for its commitment to creativity, resilience, and technological innovation, is embarking on new ventures that span fashion, wellness, clean technology, and cybersecurity. With a reputation for reshaping industries, Pretty Ruthless continues to push the envelope, leveraging its diverse expertise to redefine the business landscape.

Leadership Recognized with Prestigious Awards

In 2025, Rhea K. Rockthunder received several notable recognitions, underscoring her exceptional leadership and innovative contributions across various sectors. She was named an Executive Contributor at Brainz Magazine , a role granted to a select group of professionals who share valuable insights on entrepreneurship, leadership, and wellness.

Additionally, Rockthunder was honored with the CREA Global Award , which recognizes leaders for their creative vision, business adaptability, and positive impact on sustainability and mental health initiatives. This recognition highlights her commitment to not only business innovation but also her role in fostering emotional and social well-being.

In recognition of her leadership in business and cybersecurity, Rockthunder also received two prestigious national honors in 2025:

These awards emphasize Rockthunder’s outstanding contributions to both the creative business and cybersecurity sectors, showcasing her ability to lead with innovation and technical expertise.

Furthermore, Rockthunder was included in the prestigious Brainz 500 Global Awards list, celebrating her entrepreneurial success and meaningful achievements that contribute to the empowerment of others. These honors reflect her growing influence as a thought leader, visionary entrepreneur, and advocate for sustainable, inclusive change.

Reinventing Industries Through Creative Enterprise

Pretty Ruthless Inc. began as a creative startup and expanded rapidly after its federal incorporation in 2021. The company has since ventured into diverse industries, including fashion, clean technology, wellness, and cybersecurity. Pretty Ruthless now operates multiple brands, such as Pretty Ruthless Wear, Kerst Few, Inferno Elite, Fleur, and Pretty Lil Ruth. These brands integrate style with innovation and purpose, setting new standards in their respective markets.

The upcoming year is poised to be transformative for the company, with new product launches in clothing, footwear, cosmetics, and statement jewelry that celebrate individuality and challenge industry norms.

Rokwar Motors: Powering Clean Adventures

In line with its commitment to sustainability, Pretty Ruthless Inc. will launch Rokwar Motors, an eco-friendly electric motorbike brand designed for environmentally conscious riders. By entering the green mobility sector, Pretty Ruthless combines high performance with environmental responsibility, demonstrating Rhea K. Rockthunder’s dedication to bridging cutting-edge technology with sustainable practices.

Innovation in Wellness and Empowerment

Pretty Ruthless is also advancing wellness initiatives that transcend traditional product offerings. The Safe Spaces for Expression and Paramedical Tattooing for Survivors programs are designed to support individuals through emotional and physical healing. These programs align with the company’s commitment to creating inclusive and healing-centered environments.

Through its Raw & Ruthless Platform , the company offers mental and emotional health programming alongside mentorship and community-building opportunities. One of the platform’s standout features, the Hacker Hub, presents a gamified approach to cybersecurity education. Users engage in ethical hacking challenges, with rewards that deepen their understanding of cybersecurity while enhancing digital security awareness.

From Tattoo Artistry to Business Excellence

Rhea K. Rockthunder’s career began in tattoo artistry, where her vision and determination helped her forge a path to leadership in cybersecurity and entrepreneurship. With over forty certifications, including in Ethical Hacking and Cybersecurity, Rockthunder brings a unique blend of creative and technical expertise to her ventures. Pretty Ruthless Inc. stands out for its fully integrated cybersecurity solutions, which empower the company to innovate and safeguard its creative business operations.

Customer Testimonials Reflecting Impact

Pretty Ruthless Inc. continues to transform lives through its products and services. Below are some testimonials from satisfied customers:

Sarah L., Entrepreneur & Business Leader : “Before working with Rhea, I faced long-standing self-doubt. Through hypnotherapy, she helped me find clarity I never expected, which now enables me to make deliberate choices every day.”

: “Before working with Rhea, I faced long-standing self-doubt. Through hypnotherapy, she helped me find clarity I never expected, which now enables me to make deliberate choices every day.” Mark D., IT Director : “Our company’s escalating cybersecurity risks were overcome by Rhea’s essential advice. The guidance she provided led to our digital infrastructure becoming stronger and more resilient than ever before.”

: “Our company’s escalating cybersecurity risks were overcome by Rhea’s essential advice. The guidance she provided led to our digital infrastructure becoming stronger and more resilient than ever before.” Jessica M., Fashion Aficionado: “The Italian hand-crafted shoes from Pretty Ruthless Inc. have become my absolute favorite. Each pair successfully unites classic craftsmanship with contemporary design elements to create an ideal union between high-end luxury and design excellence.”

Building a Legacy of Innovation

Under the leadership of Rhea K. Rockthunder, Pretty Ruthless Inc. is shaping a future built on integrity, innovation, and impactful change. As the company continues to launch groundbreaking products and programs, it is clear that Pretty Ruthless will continue to disrupt traditional industry practices and inspire others to follow suit.

About Pretty Ruthless Inc.

Founded in 2019 by Rhea K. Rockthunder, Pretty Ruthless Inc. is a multi-industry company that operates in the realms of fashion, clean technology, wellness, and cybersecurity. With a focus on innovation, sustainability, and empowerment, Pretty Ruthless Inc. continues to create products and initiatives that challenge conventional practices and make a transformational impact.

