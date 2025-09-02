ArmorThane Expands Global Bridge Rehabilitation Efforts with New Initiatives to Address Aging Infrastructure

ArmorThane USA Inc, a global leader in polyurea and polyurethane systems, has announced a renewed commitment to bridge rehabilitation through a series of expanded initiatives designed to address aging infrastructure worldwide. The company’s strategy combines advanced polyurea bridge coatings, application equipment, contractor training, and comprehensive support packages to provide cost-effective and sustainable alternatives to new construction.

Innovative Solutions for Infrastructure Renewal

As governments and private sectors invest heavily in modernizing infrastructure, bridge rehabilitation has emerged as a critical priority. ArmorThane’s spray-applied elastomer systems create seamless, high-build membranes that cure quickly, resist water intrusion, and protect against chemical corrosion and physical wear. Unlike traditional methods, these solutions offer rapid installation with minimal disruption, reducing costs and avoiding prolonged downtime.

“Polyurea opens the door to practical, sustainable rehabilitation where new construction might otherwise be the only option,” said Troy Bacon, spokesperson for ArmorThane. “Our systems deliver speed, durability, and environmental benefits, giving facility owners and contractors the ability to extend the life of bridges without the enormous cost of replacement.”

With over 35 years of experience, ArmorThane continues to provide coatings that bond to almost any substrate, forming protective barriers that adapt to complex geometries. The company’s aliphatic formulations, textured finishes, and waterproofing options ensure versatility for diverse project requirements, from corrosion protection to enhanced deck durability.

Equipment, Tools, and Mobile Rigs

Recognizing that materials alone are not enough, ArmorThane also supplies the specialized equipment needed for effective application. The company offers high-pressure, plural-component spray systems and custom mobile rigs designed to integrate proportioning units, heated hose management, and job-ready storage. These mobile solutions allow contractors to manage projects efficiently, maintaining control over temperature, pressure, and workflow in demanding environments.

ArmorThane’s decades of experience supporting applicators inform its equipment inventory, ensuring that every component is tailored to maximize uptime and keep rehabilitation projects on schedule. By bundling coating materials with carefully curated tools, ArmorThane ensures contractors have complete, reliable systems from the outset.

Training and Contractor Support

Knowledge remains central to ArmorThane’s mission. The company provides hands-on training and certification programs covering surface preparation, spray techniques, troubleshooting, and quality control. Designed to reflect real-world conditions, the curriculum equips applicators with skills such as moisture testing, profile checks, and recoat timing.

For companies entering the spray-applied elastomer market, ArmorThane offers startup packages that include equipment, training, and ongoing support. These packages allow painters, waterproofers, and specialty contractors to expand into polyurea bridge rehabilitation without prior experience.

“Every bridge rehabilitation project is unique,” added Bacon. “Our role is to provide both the technology and the expertise to help contractors select the right system for their environment, budget, and schedule.”

Sustainability and Broader Impact

ArmorThane’s coatings contain no solvents or VOCs, reducing environmental impact compared to traditional rehabilitation methods or full-scale replacement projects. The limited project footprint and rapid curing times make polyurea a more sustainable solution, aligning with global efforts to reduce waste and extend infrastructure life cycles.

The company emphasizes that polyurea is not a one-size-fits-all solution. By offering a broad catalogue of products, ArmorThane ensures contractors can tailor approaches to local conditions, specification requirements, and project goals.

A Partner in Global Infrastructure

From corrosion protection on girders and bearings to waterproofing decks and utility chases, ArmorThane’s systems are helping to revive bridges worldwide. Project consultations and product selection guidance are available to contractors and facility owners seeking to match the right system to specific needs.

As infrastructure renewal becomes a global priority, ArmorThane’s commitment to bridge rehabilitation reinforces its role as a trusted partner in building the next generation of infrastructure.

About ArmorThane USA Inc

Founded over 35 years ago, ArmorThane USA Inc is a global leader in polyurea and polyurethane systems, serving contractors and facility owners across multiple industries. The company provides advanced polyurea bridge coatings , protective systems, specialized spray equipment, training, and business support. ArmorThane is dedicated to extending the life of critical infrastructure while supporting its worldwide network of applicators.

For more information, visit: https://www.armorthane.com/