Grid My Business Launches Major Upgrade with Enhanced Accuracy, AI Automation, and Full GBP Integration

ByEthan Lin

Sep 3, 2025

Grid My Business, a local rank tracker tool, releases its most extensive upgrade yet, introducing more than 15 new features designed to make local SEO easier, faster, and smarter. The release highlights a fully reimagined interface, AI-powered automation, and new Google Business Profile tools, with additional upgrades spanning rankings, reviews, citations, and team workflows.

The updated Grid My Business platform represents a ground-up rebuild focused on speed, accuracy, and automation. The new system addresses common pain points in local SEO management while introducing capabilities that weren’t available in the previous version.

Key upgrades include:

  • Faster and more accurate rankings that go beyond basic position tracking
  • Flexible location pins with full control to delete, move, and add pins anywhere
  • Streamlined Google Business Profile management for complete GBP control within the platform
  • Time-saving AI agents that automate tedious tasks, including advanced review management capabilities
  • Citation Manager with NAP distribution ensuring consistent business information across all directories
  • Lightning-fast interface that completes tasks in seconds rather than minutes
  • Seamless collaboration tools for agencies managing multiple client accounts
  • And more.

“Local search is becoming more competitive every day, and businesses need tools that can keep pace,” said Mark Gan, Community Manager at Grid My Business. “This upgrade puts the most advanced local SEO capabilities directly in the hands of every user.”

The team has already planned a detailed roadmap for upcoming updates, including further improvements to agency workflows, enhanced collaboration features, and expanded automation capabilities. As local search continues to grow in importance, Grid My Business aspires to become the leading solution for local SEO professionals and agencies worldwide.

To learn more about the new features and experience the upgraded platform, visit https://gridmybusiness.com.

Ethan Lin

One of the founding members of DMR, Ethan, expertly juggles his dual roles as the chief editor and the tech guru. Since the inception of the site, he has been the driving force behind its technological advancement while ensuring editorial excellence. When he finally steps away from his trusty laptop, he spend his time on the badminton court polishing his not-so-impressive shuttlecock game.

