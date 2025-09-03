Just Tall Expands Global Footprint: The UK Tall Menswear Brand Driving Ethical Growth & Customer Loyalty

Premium tall menswear brand Just Tall is building on strong momentum as it expands across the UK, US, and European markets. Since launching in 2022, the company has developed a loyal community of tall and slim customers who return not only for the perfect fit, but also for the brand’s ethical approach to business.

Founded by Ben Khalifa, a 6’5” entrepreneur who knows the frustrations of poorly fitting clothing first-hand, Just Tall is one of the only menswear brands worldwide catering exclusively to taller, slimmer men above 6’2” (188 cm). Its slim-fit tees, polos, and quarter-zips are cut 3” longer in the body and 1” longer in the sleeves, helping to close a market gap that has been underserved for decades.

A niche market with broad demand

While “big and tall” sections are common in mainstream retail, they rarely address the needs of slim and athletic tall men. “If you’re tall and lean, you usually end up with clothes that are either too short or too baggy. We wanted to fix that problem once and for all,” said founder Ben.

That clear mission has translated into measurable growth. Since 2022, Just Tall has shipped thousands of orders worldwide, with repeat purchase rates approaching 50% – well above the industry average. Customer testimonials consistently highlight the brand’s attention to fit, fabric quality, and modern styling.

Sustainable growth, ethical principles

Just Tall’s success is also rooted in its commitment to sustainability and ethics. All products are made from certified organic cotton, produced without pesticides and under fair labor standards. By focusing on long-lasting quality, the company aims to reduce waste in an industry notorious for throwaway fashion.

In 2024, Just Tall introduced a new give-back initiative: donating 2% of every order to worthy causes such as Medical Aid for Palestinians (MAP), a UK-registered charity providing essential healthcare in Palestine. “Our customers care about more than just fit. They want their purchases to mean something,” Ben explained. “Partnering with charities allows us to make an impact beyond fashion.”

Scaling up without losing focus

Despite its niche positioning, the company has ambitious plans. Following strong performance in the UK, Just Tall entered the US market in 2023 and has since expanded into the EU through IOSS compliance, allowing for seamless cross-border orders.

Investment in logistics and technology has also played a role. Orders are fulfilled through third-party logistics partners in both the UK and US, cutting delivery times and improving the customer experience. On the marketing side, the company relies heavily on organic brand loyalty, supplemented by targeted digital campaigns across Google Shopping, Amazon, and Shopify.

“Growth is important, but it has to be sustainable,” Ben said. “We’d rather grow steadily with a loyal customer base than chase short-term spikes that compromise our brand values.”

Looking ahead

With new product lines in development including hoodies and heavyweight t-shirts, Just Tall plans to broaden its range while maintaining its tall-specific fit. The company is also exploring wholesale partnerships and limited retail placements, though direct-to-consumer remains its primary channel.

Industry watchers point to Just Tall as a case study in how small, values-driven brands can thrive by serving overlooked niches. By aligning authentic storytelling with responsible business practices, the company has carved out a unique position in the crowded menswear market.

Ben sums it up: “We’re proof that you don’t need to be everything to everyone. You just need to solve a real problem, serve your customers well, and stay true to your principles. That’s how we’ve built Just Tall, and that’s how we’ll continue to grow.”

About Just Tall:

Just Tall Ltd is a UK-based menswear brand designing clothing exclusively for tall men 6’2” and above. Founded in 2022, the company produces premium organic cotton tees, polos, and quarter-zips with extended lengths and slim fits. Every order contributes 2% to people in need, aligning the brand’s growth with global impact.

