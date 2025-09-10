Live Empowered Announces Empowerment Frameworks to Tackle Compassion Fatigue

Introduction to Live Empowered

Live Empowered, founded by Catherine Gallacher, BSc Hons, is making waves in the mental health and empowerment coaching space. With nearly 30 years of experience, Gallacher’s unique approach combines her background as an accredited psychotherapist and certified empowerment coach with groundbreaking frameworks in neuroscience. The core mission of Live Empowered is to guide both individuals and global organizations in overcoming burnout, aligning with purpose, and designing empowered lives that thrive beyond fatigue.

Empowering People to Overcome Compassion Fatigue

Compassion fatigue is a pervasive issue across multiple sectors, from healthcare to corporate environments, and studies show that burnout is at an all-time high. Yet, few are equipped with the tools to effectively manage the emotional exhaustion that comes with it.

Gallacher’s approach aims to tackle this challenge with a blend of lived wisdom and scientific principles. “When compassion is drained, alignment is the only way to refill,” says Gallacher. Her work is driven by this simple truth, having seen firsthand how people can rediscover hope even in the most trying circumstances.

Having worked in European warzones and driven ambulances full of humanitarian aid, Gallacher witnessed both the depth of human suffering and the incredible capacity for resilience. “Even in warzones, I witnessed something remarkable: when everything else was stripped away, the human desire to thrive together remained,” she reflects. It is this core belief that has shaped her life’s work and her mission with Live Empowered.

Gallacher’s dedication has recently been recognized with the award for Best Empowerment Coach in the UK 2025 , an honor that has been officially announced and is now live on BestofBestReview.com .

The Neuro-Frameworks Behind the Empowerment Movement

Gallacher’s journey has led her to develop three trademarked frameworks that merge the fields of neuroscience and psychotherapy: Neural Sovereign, Emotional Architecture, and Design Your Neuro-Scaffolding. These frameworks offer unique, science-backed solutions for individuals and organizations striving to overcome blocks and create lasting, meaningful change.

Neural Sovereign : A neuroscience-based approach to reclaiming control over one’s mental and emotional landscape.

: A neuroscience-based approach to reclaiming control over one’s mental and emotional landscape. Emotional Architecture : A framework to design emotional resilience and restore the capacity for deep empathy and connection.

: A framework to design emotional resilience and restore the capacity for deep empathy and connection. Design Your Neuro-Scaffolding: A transformative method for building a robust mental foundation that sustains long-term success and well-being.

These frameworks are crafted to address the root causes of burnout and emotional exhaustion, providing tangible tools for creating healthier environments, both personally and professionally.

Catherine Gallacher’s Proven Impact

Catherine Gallacher’s credentials are unmatched in the empowerment coaching space. As a Senior Accredited Psychotherapist and Certified Empowerment Result Coach, she has worked with individuals and organizations worldwide to help them align with their true purpose. Gallacher’s work has been recognized by major platforms, including her feature as an Executive Contributor to Brainz Magazine and the publication of her book Empower Your Midlife.

Her innovative approach has earned her global recognition, as she continues to impact the lives of those navigating the challenges of emotional and physical exhaustion. Gallacher’s emphasis on compassionate leadership and alignment resonates with today’s leaders and organizations that are grappling with a fast-paced, high-stress world.

Why Live Empowered Stands Out

What sets Live Empowered apart from other coaching brands is Gallacher’s authenticity. “I don’t just teach empowerment — I live it,” she states. Her personal journey, marked by resilience and compassion, allows her to approach her clients with genuine understanding and empathy. Live Empowered isn’t just a coaching program—it’s a living testament to the power of emotional and mental alignment.

Her deep expertise, combined with her signature frameworks, has empowered countless individuals and teams to not only overcome burnout but to truly thrive. Gallacher’s work is built on nearly 30 years of clinical experience, paired with lived resilience that makes her approach genuinely transformative.

Media Recognition and Client Trust

Gallacher’s expertise in empowerment and resilience has been showcased globally, from contributions in prestigious outlets like Brainz Magazine to recognition for her leadership in emotional intelligence. As the world grapples with record levels of stress and compassion fatigue, her insights continue to offer hope and practical solutions.

About Live Empowered

Live Empowered is a coaching brand founded by Catherine Gallacher, dedicated to helping individuals and organizations build emotional resilience and design empowered, aligned lives. Using a unique blend of neuroscience and lived experience, Gallacher provides clients with innovative frameworks that tackle the root causes of burnout, compassion fatigue, and emotional exhaustion. Through a combination of therapy, coaching, and scientifically backed tools, Live Empowered aims to help people thrive — not just survive.

Media Contact



Catherine Gallacher

Coach, Live Empowered

Email: stepupcmg@gmail.com

Website: Live Empowered

LinkedIn: Catherine Gallacher

Instagram: @mgcmg145

X: @MgCmg145

Facebook: Catherine Gallacher Realised