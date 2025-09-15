Prosperous Health Announces New Services at San Diego Transformation Center

Prosperous Health, a leader in providing mental health and addiction treatment across California, has expanded its services at its San Diego Transformation Center. This new phase of development aims to provide individuals with more accessible, high-quality care in a supportive environment, ensuring a holistic approach to recovery.

Prosperous Health’s San Diego Transformation Center now offers a broader array of services, enhancing its commitment to treating both substance use and mental health disorders under one roof. The center provides personalized care to meet the unique needs of every individual, with a focus on long-term recovery and well-being.

Best Treatment and Recovery Center in San Diego for 2025

In addition to the expansion of its services, Prosperous Health has been named the 2025 Treatment and Recovery Center of the Year in San Diego by Best of Best Review. This award recognizes organizations that demonstrate exceptional commitment to patient care, innovation in treatment methods, and measurable impact in the community.

“This recognition reflects the hard work and dedication of our entire team,” said JD Meints, Chief Executive Officer at Prosperous Health. “It highlights not only the quality of our programs but also our ongoing commitment to redefining recovery as an integrated, supportive process.”

A Commitment to Comprehensive, Doctor-Led Care

At Prosperous Health, the focus is on providing continuity of care through a dedicated team that includes a board-certified addiction medicine specialist, skilled therapists, and case managers. These professionals collaborate closely to ensure that every client’s treatment plan is tailored to their specific needs. The treatment process is overseen by experienced addiction medicine physicians, ensuring a doctor-led approach rather than simply relying on doctors to sign off on treatments.

“This is a continuation of our mission to create a personalized treatment journey for each person who comes through our doors,” said Jerry Shirey, Chief Operating Officer at Prosperous Health. “By offering both medical and mental health services in one facility, we are able to address the root causes of addiction and mental health challenges in an integrated, seamless way.”

Transforming the Recovery Experience

The San Diego Transformation Center’s expansion brings added services to provide more comprehensive care for individuals struggling with addiction, mental health disorders, and chronic conditions. With an emphasis on continuous care and treatment that evolves with the patient’s journey, Prosperous Health aims to redefine what recovery looks like.

“Our clients benefit from having the same team with them every step of the way,” JD Meints, CEO, continued. “This eliminates the need to retell their story every week, a process that often interrupts the healing journey. We focus on building trust and offering a real, sustained connection throughout the entire recovery process.”

Accessible Locations Across California

In addition to the San Diego location, Prosperous Health operates treatment centers in various California cities, including the San Fernando Valley, Rancho Palos Verdes, and Offers Telehealth-Based Services. This vast network ensures that high-quality care is available to individuals wherever they are located in the state. Prosperous Health prides itself on making recovery accessible and providing clients with a supportive environment to begin their journey toward healing.

“We believe in treatment that’s built around the individual,” Dr. Hemmat, CMO, added. “Each person’s care plan is customized, ensuring that we address the unique challenges they face, without relying on cookie-cutter templates.”

About Prosperous Health

At Prosperous Health, we understand that seeking help for mental health and addiction is a deeply personal journey, and having a convenient, supportive environment can make all the difference. Our multiple treatment centers across California provide high-quality, accessible care, whether in The Valley, Palos Verdes, or San Diego. Each center is designed to meet the specific needs of our clients, offering personalized recovery plans that prioritize long-term success and healing.

Our team includes board-certified addiction specialists, experienced case managers, and compassionate therapists dedicated to the well-being of every client. Through our commitment to continuous care and personalized treatment, Prosperous Health has built a reputation as a trusted partner in the journey to recovery.

Media Contact

Jerry Shirey

COO, Prosperous Health

Phone: 888-308-4057

Email: Jerry@prosperous.health

Website

Facebook

Instagram