Meta Connect 2025 to Showcase ‘Hypernova’ Smart Glasses and Metaverse AI

Meta Connect 2025 will take place on Wednesday, September 17, with CEO Mark Zuckerberg opening the event at 5 p.m. PST. The following day, September 18, company executives will deliver the Developer Keynote starting at 10 a.m. PST. The two-day conference will highlight new hardware and software updates across Meta’s ecosystem.

The Hypernova Smart Glasses

One of the most anticipated announcements is Meta’s new smart glasses, codenamed Hypernova. Unlike the Oakley-branded glasses Meta introduced earlier, Hypernova is positioned as an experimental product paired with a gesture-control wristband.

Reports suggest the glasses will focus heavily on AI features, including real-time alerts, voice-activated navigation, and other intelligent tools aimed at everyday users. Despite the hype, analysts caution that Hypernova may not be a “game-changer” in the wearables market just yet, but rather a testing ground for Meta’s longer-term ambitions.

Meta AI and the Metaverse

Meta is also expected to unveil a significant update to its metaverse platform, powered by its generative AI technology. Known as Meta AI, this system could enable more advanced interactions, such as multilingual AI-powered bots and new virtual experiences.

The company has long touted its vision of the metaverse as a next-generation social space, and the integration of Meta AI is seen as a step toward making the experience more immersive and practical. However, questions remain about access, especially since Meta has reportedly restricted teen users from entering the metaverse on its platforms.

What The Author Thinks Meta is betting big on AI-driven hardware and virtual platforms, but it still faces the same old problem: convincing people to care about the metaverse. While Hypernova smart glasses sound promising on paper, they risk becoming another flashy gadget with limited adoption if everyday users don’t find real utility. Meta AI could bring fresh life to its virtual world, but unless the company can show clear value beyond novelty, both the metaverse and its hardware may struggle to move past niche appeal.

Featured image credit: CarbonCredits

