Pokémon Unveils New Simulation Game ‘Pokopia,’ Echoing Animal Crossing Style

ByHilary Ong

Sep 17, 2025

The September 12 Nintendo Direct delivered a curveball for Pokémon fans: Pokémon Pokopia, a new life simulation game coming exclusively to the Nintendo Switch 2 in 2026. The announcement was unexpected, especially with Pokémon Legends: Z-A already slated for release later this year. Despite updates shared about Legends: Z-A, the spotlight quickly shifted to this cozy new entry in the franchise.

A Pokémon Twist on the Simulation Genre

Unlike Animal Crossing, where players live among animals as humans, Pokémon Pokopia puts players in the role of Ditto. This allows them to interact directly with Pokémon, understand their “language” through dialogue boxes, and immerse themselves in a unique Pokémon community.

Gameplay and Features

The game introduces everyday life mechanics with a Pokémon twist. Players can copy abilities like Bulbasaur’s Leafage to manage landscaping or Squirtle’s Water Gun to water plants, creating a playful blend of utility and creativity. Towns grow as new Pokémon arrive, each contributing their own trades and skills to build out the utopia.

Based on the trailer, the game will feature a heavy focus on Kanto Pokémon, but it won’t stop there. Appearances will include Pichu (Gen II), Castform and Lotad (Gen III), Applin (Gen VIII), Pawmo (Gen IX), and more. This mix provides nostalgia for longtime fans while adding variety for newer players.

Author’s Opinion

Pokémon Pokopia looks like a clever way for The Pokémon Company to expand into the booming cozy-sim genre, but it carries risk. Fans love Pokémon for battles and adventure, and not everyone will buy into slower-paced town-building gameplay. That said, playing as Ditto and harnessing Pokémon abilities for daily life is a charming twist that could make the game stand out. If done well, it might bring a fresh audience into the Pokémon universe who never cared much for competitive battles.

Featured image credit: Siddhartha Thota via Flickr

Hilary Ong

Hello, from one tech geek to another. Not your beloved TechCrunch writer, but a writer with an avid interest in the fast-paced tech scenes and all the latest tech mojo. I bring with me a unique take towards tech with a honed applied psychology perspective to make tech news digestible. In other words, I deliver tech news that is easy to read.

