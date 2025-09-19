Transforming Leadership: Empowering Young Women to Take Charge

Levitikal Consulting, under the leadership of CEO Dr. Osigbodi Ajose, has taken significant steps to address the underrepresentation of women in leadership positions. Through a series of coaching programs, leadership workshops, and advocacy efforts, the company is actively working to dismantle societal and systemic barriers that have historically hindered young women from pursuing high-level leadership roles. These initiatives are designed to not only raise awareness but also equip young women with the practical skills necessary to navigate their careers and build impactful leadership journeys.

Coaching Programs: Bridging the Confidence Gap

One of the cornerstones of Levitikal Consulting’s mission is its innovative coaching program. By pairing young women with established female leaders across a variety of industries, the program offers a unique opportunity to learn from the experiences and insights of those who have successfully navigated the leadership landscape.

Dr. Osigbodi Ajose shares, “Witnessing young women gain confidence, clarify their career goals, and take on leadership roles has been one of the most rewarding aspects of this initiative. One of the most inspiring stories involves a young woman in the tech industry who, after coaching, not only advocated for her ideas but was promoted to a team lead position within a year.”

Leadership Workshops: Building the Skill Set for Success

Levitikal Consulting also offers comprehensive leadership training workshops designed to empower women with the critical skills needed to excel in leadership roles. These workshops cover a broad range of topics, from communication and negotiation to strategic thinking and financial literacy. Through interactive exercises, case studies, and simulations, participants are exposed to real-world challenges and solutions, fostering practical learning in a dynamic setting.

These workshops have proven effective in boosting the confidence of young women, with feedback from participants consistently indicating a greater sense of preparedness and empowerment to take on leadership roles. The workshops also emphasize the development of emotional intelligence and resilience, key traits that are often overlooked in traditional leadership training programs.

The Road to Women Inclusiveness

While progress has been made, significant challenges remain. Deeply ingrained societal stereotypes and biases continue to undermine young women’s aspirations for leadership roles. Furthermore, women in leadership positions often face unique challenges, such as balancing work and family responsibilities, navigating exclusionary workplace cultures, and combating gender-based discrimination.

In response, Levitikal Consulting is committed to creating support networks and communities that provide ongoing mentorship and mutual support for women in leadership roles. These networks act as vital resources, offering women a platform to share their challenges, receive advice, and build valuable professional relationships.

Award Recognition: Best Business Investment Negotiator in Qatar of 2025

Levitikal Consulting, under the leadership of Dr. Osigbodi Ajose, has earned the prestigious title of Best Business Investment Negotiator in Qatar for 2025 . This award recognizes Dr. Osigbodi’s exceptional skill in navigating complex business negotiations and her commitment to empowering women globally to take on leadership roles with confidence and expertise. This recognition highlights the company’s dedication to transformative leadership and mentorship for young women across various industries.

Impact and Vision: Shaping the Future of Women Leadership

The impact of Levitikal Consulting’s initiatives has been profound, with many young women gaining the confidence and skills needed to take on leadership roles. However, the work is far from complete. The future of leadership depends on a continued, collective effort to empower young women and promote a more inclusive, diverse leadership landscape.

Looking ahead, Dr. Osigbodi Ajose is determined to expand these efforts, creating a global community of women leaders who support and inspire one another. “We must continue to invest in mentorship programs, leadership training, and advocacy efforts to ensure that young women around the world have the opportunity to reach their full leadership potential,” says Dr. Osigbodi. “By leveraging technology and social media, we can connect women from different backgrounds and create a global network of empowered leaders.”

Levitikal Consulting envisions a world where women are not only represented but thrive in leadership roles, driving innovation, promoting social change, and shaping the future of industries worldwide.

About Levitikal Consulting

Levitikal Consulting is a forward-thinking firm led by CEO Dr. Osigbodi Ajose, specializing in executive leadership, corporate strategy, political advisory, and cross-border business development. With a focus on Kingdom wealth expansion, project and people management, and operational excellence, the company is committed to driving change in business practices and leadership dynamics. Through coaching, advocacy, and strategic initiatives, Levitikal Consulting empowers individuals and organizations to thrive in competitive global markets.

