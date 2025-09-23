Logitech’s G Pro X2 Superstrike Mouse Is Made to Give You Esports-Like Skills

Logitech has unveiled a new mouse, the G Pro X2 Superstrike, which is designed for esports athletes and built to help gamers improve their speed. The company says the mouse reduces click latency by up to 30 milliseconds, a “monumental leap” that can be visible in a player’s performance. The mouse does not use typical mechanical switches. Instead, it features an analog system of haptic actuators, which Logitech calls the Haptic Inductive Trigger System (HITS). This is the first time a brand has brought this kind of technology, typically found on high-end gaming keyboards, to a gaming mouse.

The G Pro X2 Superstrike allows players to fine-tune their clicks with five rapid trigger reset levels. This feature lets a user set the amount of pressure required for the mouse to register a second click after lifting their finger, enabling two presses in quick succession with minimal effort. The Superstrike has a battery life of up to 90 hours and weighs just 65 grams. Logitech has not revealed an exact launch date, but it is expected to be available in Q1 2026 for $179.99.

Other Gaming Peripherals Unveiled

During its G Play showcase this week, Logitech also introduced a range of other accessories. These include the G Pro X Superlight 2c mouse, which is a more compact version with a 95-hour battery life and will debut on October 21 for $160. The company also showed off the new Astro A20 X and G321 Lightspeed headsets, a new G515 Rapid TKL keyboard, and the new RS50 driving wheel with compatible pedals.

The launch of these new products shows that Logitech is continuing to focus on delivering high-performance peripherals for the gaming community, with a particular emphasis on speed, precision, and new technologies. The G Pro X2 Superstrike mouse, in particular, seems to be a product aimed at the most dedicated competitive gamers looking for every possible advantage.

What The Author Thinks The G Pro X2 Superstrike mouse, with its Haptic Inductive Trigger System, represents a new frontier in the quest for a competitive edge in gaming. By bringing rapid-trigger technology from keyboards to a mouse, Logitech is not just introducing a new product but is potentially changing the standard for high-level gaming peripherals. This focus on micro-level performance metrics, such as milliseconds of click latency and finger movement, shows that the company is responding to the demands of a professional and increasingly technical gaming community. It highlights the growing importance of hardware as a key differentiator in a competitive online world and could set a new benchmark for what gamers expect from their mice.

