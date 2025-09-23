ASOLeap: Vietnam’s First Mobile App Store Optimization Platform Driving Global Growth

In a digital world where millions of apps compete for user attention, ASOLeap has emerged as Vietnam’s pioneering App Store Optimization (ASO) platform, founded in 2025 under the visionary leadership of CEO Mike Tuan Luong (Hoàng Tuấn Lương). With its headquarters in Hung Yen and official website at ASOLeap, the company is dedicated to helping developers achieve breakthrough visibility, sustainable user growth, and long-term market leadership.

A New Standard for App Growth

Unlike traditional marketing firms, ASOLeap blends product thinking, growth methodology, and performance marketing into a unified strategy. This approach optimizes traffic quality, improves conversion rates (CVR), and lowers cost per install (CPI) by leveraging the synergy between organic and paid channels. Every decision is powered by rigorous data analysis and deep market insight.

The company’s slogan reflects its mission:

“ASOLeap: App Breakthrough, Market Leadership.”

Vision and Mission

Vision: To become the premier ASO partner in Vietnam and the Asia-Pacific region, enabling every quality app to reach its ideal users worldwide.

To become the premier ASO partner in Vietnam and the Asia-Pacific region, enabling every quality app to reach its ideal users worldwide. Mission: To deliver effective, measurable, and sustainable ASO solutions tailored to each product lifecycle stage, while actively sharing expertise through research, case studies, and workshops that uplift Vietnam’s app development community.

Core Values

ASOLeap operates on five guiding principles:

Professional: Over 10 years of industry experience applied with the highest standards.

Over 10 years of industry experience applied with the highest standards. Creative: Bold, innovative strategies that go beyond traditional ASO.

Bold, innovative strategies that go beyond traditional ASO. Effective: Focused on measurable business outcomes, not vanity metrics.

Focused on measurable business outcomes, not vanity metrics. Transparent: Clear reporting, data-driven insights, and honest collaboration.

Clear reporting, data-driven insights, and honest collaboration. Pioneering: Embracing emerging trends, AI, and machine learning to stay ahead.

Benefits for Developers and Businesses

Enhanced Visibility – Apps are positioned for maximum exposure with advanced keyword research and competitive analysis. Improved Conversion Rates – Metadata, visuals, and messaging are optimized to drive downloads. Reduced Acquisition Costs – Balanced organic and paid strategies cut reliance on expensive ad campaigns. Global Expansion – Multilingual localization enables apps to succeed across diverse international markets.

Core Services

ASOLeap offers a comprehensive service suite, including:

Keyword research and strategy

Metadata and listing optimization

Full ASO services for App Store & Google Play

Ethical app reviews and ratings

App installs & keyword installs

Guaranteed top keyword rankings

A Transparent, Collaborative Process

The company follows a structured four-step process:

Discovery – Analyze product, market, and KPIs Strategy – Create data-driven roadmaps Execution – Implement, test, and optimize Reporting – Deliver transparent insights and results

Message from CEO Mike Tuan Luong

“After more than 10 years in app development and optimization, I’ve learned that success is not just about features—it’s about strategy. ASO is an art that connects great products with the users who need them most. At ASOLeap, we partner with developers to turn app stores into their most powerful growth channels.”

ASOLeap – Your trusted partner for sustainable app success.