Gaurav Srivastava’s New Podcast “The Power Circuit” Reveals First Guest Line-Up

Strategic investor Gaurav Srivastava today announced the first guest line-up for his new podcast, The Power Circuit , a deep-dive series exploring how power actually works.

The debut season will feature candid, long-form conversations with:

Hunter Biden , a high-profile figure at the center of America’s political and media firestorms

, a high-profile figure at the center of America’s political and media firestorms John Maguire , a Senior CIA Officer responsible for directing intelligence operations on the ground inside Iraq

, a Senior CIA Officer responsible for directing intelligence operations on the ground inside Iraq Eli Khoury, a Public Relations professional who has dedicated himself to rebuilding his country

“These are voices that bring power into focus – not as an abstract, but as something messy, personal and unpredictable,” said Srivastava. “The conversations on The Power Circuit reveal the people who’ve lived it. That’s also why I was drawn to long-form storytelling, having seen first-hand how transformative shows like Targeted and Going Rogue with Lara Logan can be when they take the time to really dissect geopolitics, diplomacy, and reputation warfare.”

A recognized authority in energy, commodities and frontier-market finance, Srivastava brings to the microphone a wealth of real-life, behind-the-scenes experience. After leaving college in 2008 to manage his family’s first South African investment, he went on to build a track record of transformative deals in the petroleum and gas sector.

The Power Circuit will release new episodes weekly on all major platforms, including YouTube , Apple Podcasts, and Spotify. To subscribe, visit www.thepowercircuit.com or follow @ThePowerCircuit on X, Instagram and LinkedIn.

About Gaurav Srivastava

Gaurav Srivastava is a strategic investor specializing in energy, commodities and financial markets across emerging economies. Since 2008, he has led ventures in South Africa’s petroleum sector, built cross-border partnerships in Asia and orchestrated infrastructure investments in the Middle East. A frequent commentator on global affairs, he has been featured on Targeted, Going Rogue with Lara Logan and in leading financial and geopolitical publications.