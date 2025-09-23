DMR News

First-of-its-Kind Coaching App for Women Leaders Launches: Dialogues with Helena

Sep 23, 2025

A Women-Centered Coaching Space

Unlike generic AI tools, “Dialogues with Helena” is rooted in the lived realities of women leaders: balancing ambition with authenticity, navigating complex workplaces, and sustaining both impact and well-being. The app provides:

  • Confidential & Secure Coaching: Encrypted dialogues that remain private.
  • Hyper-Personalized Guidance: Context-aware reflections shaped by the user’s own profile and challenges.
  • Practical Growth Tools: Prompts, frameworks, and resources to build leadership capacity.
  • Accessible Coaching Tiers: From free weekly reflections to executive-level packages, meeting women at every stage of their journey.


“Women leaders deserve coaching that understands not only their goals but also the context they move in,” says Helena Demuynck. “Dialogues with Helena” was created to make deep, trustworthy guidance accessible in the rhythm of everyday life—whether that’s five minutes before a board meeting or during a quiet evening pause.”

Global Reach, Personal Touch

The launch introduces an app that adapts to different time zones, lifestyles, and professional stages. Whether an emerging talent, a senior executive, or an entrepreneur redefining leadership, every user can find resonance in the Dialogues’ tailored support.

About Helena Demuynck

Helena Demuynck is a transformational coach, speaker, and founder of oxygen4leadership Ltd. With more than 35 years of entrepreneurial and leadership experience, she is recognized internationally as a catalyst for women’s growth, alignment, and impact.

Availability

“Dialogues with Helena” is now available worldwide. Users can start for free and upgrade as their coaching needs evolve. Explore the app at www.dialogueswithhelena.app

Media Contact

Helena Demuynck
Founder/Managing Partner
Email: helena@oxygen4leadership.com
Website: www.oxygen4leadership.com
Website: www.dialogueswithhelena.app
Book website: www.itsyourturnthebook.com
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/helenademuynck
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/DialoguesWithHelena
More: https://shor.by/HelenaDemuynck

