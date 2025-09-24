iPhone Fold Will Reportedly Look Like Two iPhone Airs Combined Together

A new report claims that the upcoming iPhone Fold is designed to appear as if Apple has fused two iPhone Airs together. According to a recent newsletter by Mark Gurman, citing sources, the iPhone Fold will utilize the same titanium frame and materials from the iPhone Air. Gurman suggested that beyond being a foldable device with a hinge, an outer screen, and a large inner screen, the device would not have many radical changes from the iPhone Air’s existing camera setup.

The iPhone Air, which launched recently, is known for its ultra-thin profile, a key factor in the design of the foldable device. The iPhone Fold, when unfolded, is expected to have a similar thickness to the iPhone Air.

A Technical and Design Achievement

Gurman described the iPhone Fold as a “technical marvel” and a “design achievement” for Apple due to its super-thin form factor. The analyst also claimed that the iPhone foldable would be manufactured in China, despite earlier reports suggesting that Apple was already starting production in India.

The design is expected to be a book-style foldable, with a nearly crease-free inner display. This would be a significant advancement over many existing foldable phones on the market. The device is also rumored to use Touch ID instead of Face ID to save space, and it may feature a titanium chassis and a durable hinge with Liquid Metal.

Release Timeline and Pricing

According to various reports, the iPhone Fold is expected to make its debut next year. It could potentially be released alongside the iPhone 18 series in September 2026, though some speculation suggests it might be delayed until October or November. This timeline aligns with earlier predictions that Apple would unveil its first foldable device in late 2026 or early 2027.

As for the price, previous rumors have claimed that it could range from around $2,000 to $2,500. Gurman’s report corroborates this, suggesting the device could start at around $2,000, a similar price point to other high-end foldables on the market.

Author’s Opinion Apple’s rumored approach to the iPhone Fold, which seems to prioritize existing design and technology, is a safe and strategic move. By not reinventing the wheel with a completely new form factor, Apple can focus on perfecting the hinge and software integration, which are the most critical components of a foldable device. This cautious approach, while potentially less innovative than some might hope for, allows Apple to enter a risky and competitive market with a highly polished and reliable product. It leverages its reputation for quality to justify a high price point and aims to redefine the foldable category not by being first, but by being the best engineered.

Featured image credit: Heute

