Bonaventure Senior Living Named Top Fundraising Company of 2025 For Alzheimer’s Awareness.

In 2024 and 2025, Bonaventure Senior Living proudly served as the presenting sponsor for the Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s in the Salem area. This year, Bonaventure was recognized as the Top Fundraising Company of 2025 – a testament to the unwavering dedication of its residents, team members, and community supporters. Additionally, Bonaventure led the largest walk team in Salem for three consecutive years (2023, 2024, and 2025).

Bonaventure does more than donate – it partners with local organizations, volunteers, and builds genuine community connections. By involving residents, staff, and local leaders, Bonaventure aims to create lasting change and inspire service. This approach builds trust and ensures support reaches those in need.

Championing the Fight Against Alzheimer’s

In addition to its partnership with the Alzheimer’s Association, Bonaventure Senior Living collaborates with various local organizations to strengthen the communities it serves. These include:

Marion-Polk Food Share – Sponsor the Farm-to-Table Dinner and Auction and Chef’s Night.

– Sponsor the Farm-to-Table Dinner and Auction and Chef’s Night. Salem Leadership Foundation – Sponsor of Fancy Friday

– Sponsor of Fancy Friday Boys and Girls Club Contributor to Happy Hour and Auction events

Contributor to Happy Hour and Auction events Catholic Community Services – Luncheon Sponsor and Keynote Presenter

– Luncheon Sponsor and Keynote Presenter Family Building Blocks – Luncheon Sponsor and Keynote Presenter

– Luncheon Sponsor and Keynote Presenter Various programs supporting seniors, families, and children throughout the region.

Bonaventure Senior Living believes that change begins at home. By combining resources, time, and compassion, the organization is dedicated to ensuring communities continue to thrive for years to come.

About Bonaventure Senior Living

Bonaventure Senior Living provides retirement, assisted living, and memory care communities across the Pacific Northwest and Colorado. Committed to enhancing quality of life, Bonaventure offers tailored care plans that cater to each resident’s unique needs, interests, and goals. Its communities promote connections, independence, and well-being, empowering residents to focus on what matters most.