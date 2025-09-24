DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

Latest News Newsbreak

Bonaventure Senior Living Named Top Fundraising Company of 2025 For Alzheimer’s Awareness.

ByEthan Lin

Sep 24, 2025

In 2024 and 2025, Bonaventure Senior Living proudly served as the presenting sponsor for the Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s in the Salem area. This year, Bonaventure was recognized as the Top Fundraising Company of 2025 – a testament to the unwavering dedication of its residents, team members, and community supporters. Additionally, Bonaventure led the largest walk team in Salem for three consecutive years (2023, 2024, and 2025).

Bonaventure does more than donate – it partners with local organizations, volunteers, and builds genuine community connections. By involving residents, staff, and local leaders, Bonaventure aims to create lasting change and inspire service. This approach builds trust and ensures support reaches those in need.

Championing the Fight Against Alzheimer’s

In addition to its partnership with the Alzheimer’s Association, Bonaventure Senior Living collaborates with various local organizations to strengthen the communities it serves. These include:

  • Marion-Polk Food Share – Sponsor the Farm-to-Table Dinner and Auction and Chef’s Night.
  • Salem Leadership Foundation – Sponsor of Fancy Friday
  • Boys and Girls Club Contributor to Happy Hour and Auction events
  • Catholic Community Services – Luncheon Sponsor and Keynote Presenter
  • Family Building Blocks – Luncheon Sponsor and Keynote Presenter
  • Various programs supporting seniors, families, and children throughout the region.

Bonaventure Senior Living believes that change begins at home. By combining resources, time, and compassion, the organization is dedicated to ensuring communities continue to thrive for years to come.

About Bonaventure Senior Living

Bonaventure Senior Living provides retirement, assisted living, and memory care communities across the Pacific Northwest and Colorado. Committed to enhancing quality of life, Bonaventure offers tailored care plans that cater to each resident’s unique needs, interests, and goals. Its communities promote connections, independence, and well-being, empowering residents to focus on what matters most.

Ethan Lin

One of the founding members of DMR, Ethan, expertly juggles his dual roles as the chief editor and the tech guru. Since the inception of the site, he has been the driving force behind its technological advancement while ensuring editorial excellence. When he finally steps away from his trusty laptop, he spend his time on the badminton court polishing his not-so-impressive shuttlecock game.

Related News

Doginal Dogs Hosts Sold-Out DDVEGAS Community Event in Partnership with TAO Hospitality Group
Sep 24, 2025 Ethan Lin
SalsSky Announces Life-Changing STAR Life System for Personal Transformation
Sep 24, 2025 Ethan Lin
Radiance Orlando Announces Revolutionary Body Contouring and Brain Wellness Services
Sep 24, 2025 Ethan Lin

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

DMR News (Digital Market Reports) is a brand of PulseDirect Communication LLC.

DMR News was established in 2020 to be a trusted source for digital market news and to encourage more conversations about the ever-evolving digital landscape. The inception of DMR News was marked by a recognition of the rapidly evolving digital landscape and the need for a dedicated platform that could keep pace with its constant transformations.

PulseDirect Communication LLC
Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

© 2025 PulseDirect Communication LLC. All rights reserved. | 30 N Gould ST STE R, Sheridan, WY 82801