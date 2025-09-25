Beyond Traditional Therapy – A 10-Week Path to Divorce Recovery

Rebuilders International Challenges the Therapy Industry’s Approach to Divorce Recovery

The mental health industry has long promoted individual therapy as the solution for those struggling with divorce. Yet, for many, years of therapy yield little to no measurable progress. Rebuilders International, a global leader in divorce recovery, is taking a bold stand against this traditional approach. The company’s founder, Dr. Bruce Fisher, discovered decades ago that individual therapy is inefficient for divorce recovery, leading him to develop a transformative approach that has since helped thousands.

Today, under the leadership of CEO Kevin Van Liere, Rebuilders offers a scientifically-backed, group-based recovery program that empowers individuals to rebuild their lives after divorce in as little as 10 weeks. The key? The RIFT Recovery Method, a four-phase system that has helped clients achieve measurable results within a fraction of the time spent in individual therapy.

The RIFT Method: A Revolutionary Approach to Divorce Recovery

The cornerstone of Rebuilders’ success is its proprietary RIFT Recovery Method. Unlike traditional therapy, which often focuses on talking through the pain without a clear, structured outcome, the RIFT Method addresses the psychological fallout of divorce in a systematic and effective manner. The method is divided into four distinct phases, each focusing on a critical area of recovery:

R – Relationships : Rebuilding healthy connections with others after emotional wounds from divorce.

: Rebuilding healthy connections with others after emotional wounds from divorce. I – Identity : Rediscovering personal worth and purpose beyond a failed relationship.

: Rediscovering personal worth and purpose beyond a failed relationship. F – Feelings : Processing grief, anger, and loss with targeted emotional release techniques.

: Processing grief, anger, and loss with targeted emotional release techniques. T – Thinking: Breaking free from obsessive thoughts and unresolved questions that trap individuals in a cycle of emotional distress.

This sequenced process, which begins with “thinking” and progresses through “feelings,” “identity,” and “relationships,” mirrors the actual emotional journey of recovering from divorce. With this order, clients are able to heal more effectively and quickly.

Measurable Recovery in Just 10 Weeks

What sets Rebuilders apart is its commitment to measurable progress. Each client begins their journey with the Fisher Divorce Adjustment Scale (FDAS), a scientifically validated tool that assesses emotional well-being across six key areas. Over the course of just 10 weeks, participants typically show a 60-70 point improvement across all metrics. This is a stark contrast to traditional therapy, where clients often leave unsure if they’ve made any real progress.

“After four decades of working with divorced individuals, we’ve seen the same pattern thousands of times: people spend years in traditional therapy, talking about their feelings week after week, with no measurable progress. The problem isn’t the therapist, it’s that individual therapy simply isn’t the right tool for divorce recovery. You can’t heal relationship trauma in isolation,” says Kevin Van Liere, CEO of Rebuilders International.

Group-Based Healing: The Power of Community

Rebuilders’ group-based model is at the heart of its success. There’s a unique power in connecting with others who understand exactly what you’re going through. “When someone going through divorce sits in a room with others who truly understand their experience, something magical happens,” says Van Liere. “They realize they’re not crazy, they’re not alone, and most importantly, they’re not broken. That validation and connection accelerate healing in ways that individual therapy simply cannot match.”

For clients, the shared experience within a group setting helps build a sense of community, emotional safety, and camaraderie that speeds up recovery. The group environment also facilitates greater accountability, ensuring that participants remain committed to the process and continue to make progress.

Access for All: Rebuilders’ Commitment to Affordability

While other therapy models can cost thousands of dollars, Rebuilders is committed to making divorce recovery accessible to everyone, regardless of financial circumstances. Offering programs ranging from free resources to comprehensive coaching packages, Rebuilders ensures that financial limitations do not stand in the way of recovery.

“We believe everyone deserves access to effective recovery tools, regardless of their economic situation. That’s not just good business, it’s a moral imperative,” Van Liere adds.

The Global Impact of Rebuilders International

With a presence in over 20 locations worldwide, Rebuilders International has become a trusted name in divorce recovery. Its group-based programs, personalized coaching, and ongoing support groups have helped thousands rebuild their lives in less time than traditional therapy. The results speak for themselves: Clients consistently experience improvements in their emotional adjustment, with many seeing complete emotional recovery in just 10 weeks.

A Growing Movement

Rebuilders International’s impact is expanding globally, with new locations and online classes launching every few weeks. The organization’s next phase involves increasing accessibility through online platforms, making divorce recovery easier to access for anyone, anywhere. This growth is timely, as the global demand for divorce recovery services is higher than ever, particularly following the COVID-19 pandemic and its impact on relationships.

As divorce rates remain high and mental health awareness continues to grow, more people are looking for effective, affordable alternatives to traditional therapy. Rebuilders’ data-driven, results-oriented approach offers a proven solution that stands apart from the competition.

About Rebuilders International

Founded by Dr. Bruce Fisher in the late 1980s, Rebuilders International is a premier provider of divorce recovery programs, offering a unique group-based methodology that has helped thousands rebuild their lives after divorce. Through the proprietary RIFT Recovery Method, clients are able to achieve measurable emotional recovery in just 10 weeks. Rebuilders operates in over 20 locations worldwide, providing both in-person and online programs, as well as one-on-one coaching. The organization is committed to making divorce recovery accessible to all individuals, regardless of financial background.

Media Contact



Kevin Van Liere

Rebuilders International

CEO

Email: support@rebuilders.net

Website

Facebook

Instagram

YouTube

LinkedIn

Pinterest