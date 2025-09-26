Dulcedo Management Announces Focus on Social Media Influencer Management

Dulcedo Management Shifts Focus to Social Media Influencer Management

Dulcedo Management, a leader in talent management, is reshaping its brand to emphasize social media influencer management as the core of its operations. The Montreal-based agency, initially founded as a modeling agency, is now strategically growing its focus on digital creators and influencers. With a roster of over 600 talents, Dulcedo is positioning itself as a major player in the creator economy, offering comprehensive services to influencers and brands alike.

Founded in 2008 by Karim S. Leduc, Dulcedo Management initially made a name for itself as a top modeling agency. Over the years, the agency expanded its services to meet the growing demand for social media influencers, esports athletes, and digital creators. By prioritizing influencer management, Dulcedo is enhancing its capabilities in response to the changing landscape of entertainment and digital marketing.

Expanding the Influencer Division to Meet Market Demand

Social media platforms have transformed the way brands engage with audiences, and influencers have become essential partners in the marketing process. Recognizing this shift, Dulcedo Management has redefined its operations to offer tailored influencer management services that help both talent and brands succeed in the evolving digital landscape.

A key part of Dulcedo’s expansion includes the acquisition of Node App, an AI-powered influencer marketing platform, in September 2024. This acquisition bolsters the agency’s ability to manage influencers efficiently, using advanced technology to optimize brand partnerships. By integrating artificial intelligence with traditional talent management, Dulcedo can offer data-driven solutions that improve the management of influencers and better connect them with brands.

In addition to the influencer division, Dulcedo continues to expand its esports and gaming division. The agency manages prominent talents, including top Twitch streamers and esports athletes. This move further solidifies Dulcedo’s position in the gaming market, complementing its existing strengths in fashion, entertainment, and sports.

Geographic Expansion to Serve Growing Markets

Dulcedo’s expansion is not limited to its services but extends to its geographic reach. The agency currently operates offices in Montreal and Toronto, with plans to open new locations in major U.S. cities such as Los Angeles, New York, and Miami. This geographic growth will allow Dulcedo to better serve the needs of its North American clients, including brands seeking influencer partnerships and creators looking for dedicated representation.

One of Dulcedo’s key strategic decisions was to separate talent management and brand services, providing more focused representation for each. This structural change ensures that influencers receive the dedicated attention they need to grow their careers while also benefiting from the agency’s transparent and ethical practices.

Committed to Talent Development Across Multiple Platforms

Dulcedo’s new strategy places a significant emphasis on career development and long-term financial security for its talents. The agency is now focusing on multi-platform growth, helping talents diversify their careers beyond social media. By exploring opportunities in merchandising, media, and brand equity, Dulcedo aims to create sustainable careers for influencers, empowering them to thrive in the creator economy.

As part of its commitment to innovation, Dulcedo is launching an updated website to enhance the user experience and provide better insights into its services. The new website will feature a comprehensive platform for influencers and brands to access tailored management solutions, driving further engagement in the growing influencer marketing space.

Dulcedo Recognized as the Best Social Media Influencer Management Agency of 2025

Dulcedo has proudly earned the title of Best Social Media Influencer Management Agency in the United States for 2025 , as announced by Best of Best Reviews. This accolade is a testament to the agency’s exceptional ability to blend innovation, technology, and ethical representation in influencer management. With a diverse roster of top-tier talents across industries like fashion, sports, and gaming, Dulcedo stands out for its strategic use of AI, its expansion into gaming and esports, and its unwavering commitment to long-term career growth for its influencers.

About Dulcedo Management

Dulcedo Management, founded in 2008 by Karim S. Leduc, is a private, full-service talent management agency based in Montreal, Canada. With a diverse portfolio of over 600 talents, Dulcedo specializes in managing influencers, athletes, models, entertainers, and esports stars. The agency is recognized for its commitment to ethical practices, innovative talent management solutions, and its ability to help influencers achieve sustainable careers across multiple platforms.

In 2024, Dulcedo acquired Node App, an AI-powered influencer marketing platform, to further strengthen its influencer management services. The agency also operates offices in Toronto, with plans to expand into Los Angeles, New York, and Miami.

Media Contact:

JJ Machate

Operations Manager

Email: communicationsteam@dulcedo.com

Website: Dulcedo Management

LinkedIn: Dulcedo Management LinkedIn

Instagram: Dulcedo Management Instagram