Reparations Opens in New York This November

Sep 28, 2025

A Bold Theatrical Exploration of Reparations

The highly anticipated Reparations debuts in New York City this November. The play presents an in-depth and thought-provoking exploration of the arguments for and against reparations for descendants of enslaved people in the United States. This contemporary theatrical experience challenges audiences to engage with a timely and urgent topic in an entirely new way.

In Reparations Marlin Thomas, the writer, and DeMone Seraphin, the director, bring political theater to life and life to political theater. Ideas and arguments flow from the human experience of the characters. There are no stereotypes here. There are no easy answers here. But there is engagement with the audience. Thomas and Seraphin ask the audience to come with an open mind and to be prepared to have its expectations upended.

The play’s upcoming production follows a development process that includes private readings, a staged reading at the Theater for the New City, and winning the International Theater Competition in 2024.

A New Approach to a Contentious Issue

What sets Reparations apart from other works in political theater is its sophisticated writing and its equal focus on ideas and characters. The play avoids simplistic solutions, instead focusing on the nuanced ethical, historical, and emotional implications of reparations.

Each character in the play helps unpack the complexities of the reparations argument. From those advocating for direct compensation for historical injustices to those questioning the justice and long-term effects of such measures, the play delves into each perspective with compassion and intellectual rigor. In doing so, it allows the audience to engage critically with each viewpoint without feeling forced into a single perspective.

A Commitment to Thoughtful Discourse

The reception of Reparations has already begun to make waves in the theater community, with critics praising its depth and ability to challenge audience expectations. By striking a balance between theater and politics, the play succeeds in making a compelling case for why the topic of reparations must remain central in public discourse.

One notable aspect of the play is its commitment to presenting an even-handed view of the issue. The play doesn’t simply champion one side of the debate but rather encourages the audience to confront the complexities of the subject. In an era where many discussions around reparations can be oversimplified or polarized, Reparations is a beacon of thoughtful, balanced dialogue.

Reparations is set to run through the winter season, with tickets available for pre-sale starting in October 2025. Given the subject matter and its relevance to current societal discussions, Reparations is expected to generate significant interest from theatergoers, activists, and scholars alike.

About Reparations

Reparations is a groundbreaking play that examines the issue of reparations for American slavery through the lens of historical accuracy and dramatic storytelling. Written by Marlin Thomas and directed by DeMone Seraphin, the play presents a balanced narrative that gives voice to a wide range of perspectives on the topic. The production’s authenticity, character development, and sophisticated writing have made it an award-winning piece, earning the International Theater Award in 2024. This play will premiere in New York City in November 2025.

