Clean Forest Arizona Announces New Initiatives to Support Environmental Action

Preserving Arizona’s Natural Beauty

Clean Forest Arizona, a nonprofit based in Payson, Arizona, is committed to addressing the growing environmental challenges faced by the state’s public lands. The organization focuses on preserving Arizona’s forests, rivers, and lakes, with a primary mission to reduce trash, pollution, and contaminants that threaten these vital ecosystems. Through its efforts, Clean Forest Arizona organizes volunteer-driven cleanup events that remove debris from public lands, ensuring these spaces remain pristine and accessible for future generations.

Founded with a passion for conservation, Clean Forest Arizona is dedicated to fostering a culture of stewardship within the Arizona community. The organization partners with local residents, businesses, and visitors, encouraging them to take an active role in the protection and preservation of the state’s natural beauty. Through a combination of hands-on service and educational outreach, Clean Forest Arizona aims to build a stronger, more engaged community that takes responsibility for the environment.

Mobilizing the Community for Environmental Change

One of the key pillars of Clean Forest Arizona’s mission is community involvement. The organization firmly believes that lasting environmental change can only be achieved when individuals come together to support the cause. To this end, Clean Forest Arizona mobilizes volunteers to participate in regular cleanup events that target specific public spaces in need of restoration. In addition to its volunteer programs, the organization has established partnerships with local businesses, schools, and civic groups, further strengthening the community’s commitment to environmental action.

By harnessing the power of grassroots efforts, Clean Forest Arizona has been able to make measurable progress in the fight against pollution. Every volunteer is given the tools and support needed to make a tangible impact on Arizona’s forests and waterways. This collaborative approach is key to ensuring the success of the organization’s mission, as it allows individuals to see firsthand the difference they’re making in their local environment.

Restoring Arizona’s Natural Landscapes

Clean Forest Arizona’s work goes beyond just removing litter, it is about restoring the state’s natural landscapes to their original beauty. Through consistent cleanup events, the organization works to mitigate the harmful effects of pollution on Arizona’s forests, rivers, and lakes. By removing debris, such as plastic waste and discarded materials, Clean Forest Arizona ensures that public spaces remain safe for wildlife and enjoyable for outdoor enthusiasts.

In addition to its cleanup efforts, the organization is dedicated to restoring vital water sources. Arizona’s rivers and lakes are under constant threat from pollution, and Clean Forest Arizona is committed to protecting these water systems from contamination. Every piece of waste removed from these waterways helps protect drinking water sources, wildlife habitats, and recreational spaces, contributing to a healthier environment for all.

“We are not just removing trash, we are protecting the future of Arizona’s outdoors,” said Shannon Long, CEO of Clean Forest Arizona. “Each event we host not only brings us closer to our goal of cleaner lands and waters but also fosters a deeper connection between the community and the environment.”

Best Nonprofit Raffle Fundraiser in Arizona of 2025

In recognition of its innovative approach to community engagement and fundraising, Clean Forest Arizona recently won the Best Nonprofit Raffle Fundraiser in Arizona of 2025 at the Evergreen Awards. This award highlights the organization’s exceptional efforts in blending environmental stewardship with creative fundraising strategies. The honor underscores Clean Forest Arizona’s commitment to environmental conservation, community involvement, and its unique raffle campaigns, which help fund cleanup events while offering participants the chance to win prizes like outdoor adventures and dream vacations.

Shannon Long, CEO of Clean Forest Arizona, expressed, “Winning this award is a testament to the power of community and the creative ways in which we can all contribute to preserving Arizona’s natural beauty. Every raffle ticket sold directly supports our environmental efforts and allows us to expand our reach and impact.”

Building a Sustainable Future for Arizona’s Outdoors

Clean Forest Arizona’s commitment to sustainability is evident in its long-term approach to environmental conservation. The organization goes beyond one-time cleanup events by providing ongoing educational resources that teach the community how to reduce waste and prevent pollution. Through outreach programs, Clean Forest Arizona is working to cultivate a generation of environmentally conscious individuals who understand the importance of protecting the planet.

Moreover, the organization’s educational initiatives encourage residents and visitors to think critically about their environmental footprint and adopt sustainable practices. These programs cover a wide range of topics, from responsible waste disposal to water conservation, and aim to inspire lasting change in the way people interact with the environment.

As the organization continues to grow, Clean Forest Arizona is focused on developing new strategies to address environmental challenges. Whether through expanded volunteer opportunities, enhanced educational programs, or increased community outreach, Clean Forest Arizona remains dedicated to creating a sustainable future for Arizona’s natural landscapes.

About Clean Forest Arizona

Clean Forest Arizona is a nonprofit organization dedicated to preserving Arizona’s forests, rivers, and lakes by reducing trash and pollution. Through volunteer-driven cleanup events and educational outreach programs, Clean Forest Arizona encourages community involvement in environmental conservation efforts. The organization partners with local businesses, residents, and visitors to ensure that Arizona’s natural beauty is preserved for future generations.

Media Contact

Jayd Long

Director, Clean Forest Arizona

Email: info@cleanforestarizona.org

Website: www.cleanforestarizona.org

Facebook: facebook.com/cleanforestarizona