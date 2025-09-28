Doginal Dogs Announces Official TAO Partnership for DDVEGAS: A Premier Crypto and NFT Celebration in Las Vegas, October 15–17, 2025

Las Vegas, United States – September 27, 2025 – Doginal Dogs, the groundbreaking NFT collection on Dogecoin, has officially announced DDVEGAS 2025 in partnership with TAO Group Hospitality, bringing together the world’s top crypto, NFT, and blockchain communities for an unforgettable three-day cultural celebration. From October 15–17, 2025, Las Vegas will host one of the most highly anticipated Web3 gatherings of the year.

The partnership with TAO solidifies Doginal Dogs’ position at the intersection of crypto and culture, elevating the brand beyond blockchain art into a lifestyle and entertainment movement. TAO Group, known for operating some of the most iconic nightlife and hospitality venues in the world, will open its doors to Doginal Dogs holders, crypto traders, altcoin investors, and Web3 creators for a curated experience that blends exclusivity, luxury, and community.

The DDVEGAS 2025 Schedule Includes:

Wednesday, October 15

• Welcome Party & Swag Drop at Lavo – Palazzo (11 AM – 4 PM)

(11 AM – 4 PM) • VIP Dinner (Private, 8 PM)

• Hakkasan Studio Takeover at MGM Grand (9 PM – Late)

(9 PM – Late) Thursday, October 16

• TAO Beach Party at The Venetian (11 AM – 4 PM)

(11 AM – 4 PM) • VIP Dinner (Private, 8 PM)

• TAO Nightclub at The Venetian (10 PM – Late)

(10 PM – Late) Friday, October 17

• Hangover Hangout at Lavo – Palazzo (10 AM – 1 PM)

Beyond the world-class venues, DDVEGAS is about the people. Co-founders Christian Barker (Bark) and David Chaboki (Shibo) are recognized leaders in Web3, widely respected for their ability to create communities where opportunity and prosperity flow. As hosts of Crypto Spaces Network (CSN), the largest live audio network for crypto on Twitter/X, they have built platforms that connect investors, founders, and creators daily. With DDVEGAS, they are extending that influence offline, creating a real-world hub where culture, finance, and innovation collide.

Doginal Dogs has grown from a free mint into a cultural powerhouse. The project recently achieved six-figure private sales, underscoring its role as a leading NFT brand. Events like DDVEGAS are proof of its evolution into something larger — a community-powered cultural movement shaping the next phase of Web3.

DDVEGAS Highlights:

Official partnership with TAO Group Hospitality, aligning Doginal Dogs with world-renowned venues.

Multiple large-scale events uniting Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin, Solana, DeFi, NFT, and altcoin communities .

. Exclusive VIP experiences for holders and partners.

A global gathering of crypto influencers, NFT collectors, blockchain entrepreneurs, and Web3 innovators.

“DDVEGAS is more than an event — it’s the embodiment of what Doginal Dogs has always stood for: community, culture, and creation,” said co-founder David Chaboki (Shibo). “By partnering with TAO, we’re showing that crypto is not just about charts and tokens, it’s about people, lifestyle, and shared experiences.”

See proof of partnership here: https://digitalmarketreports.com/news/49180/doginal-dogs-hosts-sold-out-ddvegas-community-event-in-partnership-with-tao-hospitality-group/

Links to previous events from their partnership here: https://www.doginaldogs.com/ddnyc2025

“Las Vegas is the perfect place for this type of convergence,” added Christian Barker (Bark). “We’re bringing together the energy of the crypto bull market, the creativity of NFTs, and the global reach of blockchain, all under one roof with TAO Group.”

As the Q4 2025 crypto bull market accelerates, DDVEGAS represents a milestone moment for both Web3 and mainstream culture. By bridging crypto, NFTs, altcoins, and blockchain adoption with real-world experiences, Doginal Dogs continues to lead as one of the most influential projects in the industry.

