LibertyCard Announces Global Investment Appeal for Public Servant Credit Model

Introduction to LibertyCard’s Disruptive Model

LibertyCard, a Brazilian fintech founded by Wesley Ribeiro, is revolutionizing the way credit is offered to public servants in Brazil. Public servants in Brazil, who are hired through rigorous civil service examinations and have their jobs and salaries guaranteed by law, represent one of the lowest-risk borrower segments in the country. LibertyCard has tapped into this unique market to create a secure, socially responsible credit solution.

The Proprietary Card Network: An Innovation in Credit Solutions

Unlike traditional credit card networks like Visa and Mastercard, LibertyCard operates its own proprietary card network. This innovative approach ensures that credit issued by LibertyCard can only be used at local, partner merchants, creating a closed-loop system that stimulates local economic growth. The local spending restriction ensures that LibertyCard’s credit contributes directly to small businesses, bolstering local economies and limiting competition from large international e-commerce platforms.

This closed-loop model isn’t just about providing financial products but about nurturing and supporting the local community. It fosters positive economic development in Brazilian cities and towns, where public servants are employed.

Payroll-Deducted Loans: A Secure and High-Yield Credit Offering

Beyond the proprietary credit cards, LibertyCard also operates within Brazil’s “consignado” system, a payroll-deducted loan structure. For public servants, repayments for credit products are automatically deducted from their salaries, ensuring consistent and reliable repayment rates. This structure makes LibertyCard’s credit offerings among the most secure available in the country, with negligible default rates.

Brazilian law allows public servants to repay up to 5% of their monthly salary towards these credit obligations. This low-risk structure makes LibertyCard’s products attractive to both consumers and investors. The consistent and predictable repayment flows offer investors security and high returns, with repayment rates potentially reaching up to 5% per month.

LibertyCard’s ESG Impact and Alignment

What sets LibertyCard apart is its deep alignment with Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) principles. By restricting spending to local merchants, the company ensures that its credit solutions create a measurable positive impact on Brazilian communities. Small businesses are given a boost, and there is a reduction in the outflow of capital to international online retailers. This reinforces LibertyCard’s commitment to social responsibility, promoting sustainable and inclusive economic development.

As LibertyCard continues to scale, its innovation extends beyond just consumer credit. The company’s model directly ties its growth to the growth of the local economies it serves. This strengthens its brand as a socially responsible fintech company that focuses on building both financial and social capital.

A Secure and Transparent Investment Opportunity

LibertyCard has received the necessary regulatory authorizations to operate in Brazil and has structured its investment offerings through Receivables Investment Funds (FIDCs). These FIDCs are fully regulated and independently audited, providing transparency and reassurance to investors. The funds are rated by credit agencies and have achieved ratings comparable to AAA, emphasizing the low-risk, high-yield nature of LibertyCard’s portfolio.

Global investors have quickly recognized the potential of LibertyCard’s model. Hedge funds, sovereign wealth funds, and global banks from Europe and Asia are increasingly allocating capital to the company’s innovative structure. With historically low yields in mature markets, investors are looking for stable, high-return alternatives. LibertyCard has emerged as a prime destination for international capital seeking solid, low-risk opportunities in emerging markets.

The Growth of LibertyCard and Its Future Prospects

LibertyCard’s business model has already attracted over 150 local and state governments across Brazil. As the company continues to scale, it has expanded its partnerships with both public and private institutions. Today, it is a frontrunner in the Brazilian fintech landscape, offering a unique, high-return investment vehicle for international investors while contributing positively to Brazil’s local economies.

CEO and Founder Wesley Ribeiro attributes the company’s success to its innovative business model and its focus on socially responsible credit solutions. “In a world where investors struggle with minimal yields, LibertyCard offers a secure, stable, and highly profitable vehicle in Brazil, already attracting international capital in search of solid alternatives,” he states.

About LibertyCard

LibertyCard is a fintech company based in Brazil, focused on providing credit solutions to public servants. Its innovative model combines a proprietary credit card network, local spending restrictions, and payroll-deducted loans, creating a low-risk, high-return opportunity for both consumers and investors. With a commitment to strengthening local economies and promoting ESG principles, LibertyCard is rapidly becoming a global magnet for capital, attracting international investors from Europe, Asia, and the United States.

Media Contact:

Wesley Ribeiro

CEO Founder, LibertyCard

Email: contato@libertycard.com.br

Website: www.LibertyCard.com.br

Instagram: @libertycardoficial

CEO Instagram: @soubrook