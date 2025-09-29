Chase IQ’s Human-Centered AI Marketing Approach Sets the Stage for $5M ARR by 2028

Under the visionary leadership of Ahsan Latif, Chase IQ is revolutionizing the AI marketing industry. The company is on course to reach $5 million in annual recurring revenue (ARR) by 2028, thanks to its unique blend of human creativity and cutting-edge artificial intelligence.

Chase IQ’s approach to AI marketing focuses on enhancing human creativity rather than replacing it. The company’s motto, “AI is for people, with people, not against them,” encapsulates its core philosophy: to use AI as a tool that complements human decision-making and emotional intelligence, ensuring that marketing strategies are both innovative and emotionally engaging.

A Vision Rooted in Human Creativity

Founded by Ahsan Latif, a former finance professional, Chase IQ began as a way to harness AI for a more human-driven approach to marketing. With its initial focus on the real estate sector, Chase IQ’s AI-driven strategies helped companies foster deeper emotional connections with their customers. This strategy proved successful, leading to the company’s expansion into new industries, including technology.

“AI has incredible potential to amplify the emotional intelligence of marketing campaigns,” said Latif. “Our mission at Chase IQ is to make sure that while AI handles the analytics and optimization, humans still drive the heart of the strategy, creating deeper bonds with audiences.”

A Groundbreaking Integration of AI and Human Expertise

Chase IQ’s approach distinguishes it from competitors by seamlessly blending human expertise with AI solutions. While AI handles tasks such as data analysis, audience segmentation, and campaign optimization, human marketers oversee the emotional and strategic elements of the campaign, ensuring that creativity remains at the forefront.

This blend of technology and creativity has allowed Chase IQ to build a reputation for delivering results while simultaneously cultivating trust-based relationships with clients. The company’s unique results-driven payment model ensures that clients only pay for measurable success, further enhancing the company’s appeal in an ever-evolving market.

Expanding Into New Markets: The Road to $5M ARR

To achieve its ambitious $5 million ARR goal by 2028, Chase IQ is strategically expanding its operations across North America, Europe, MENA, and Asia. By entering new markets and expanding into various sectors beyond real estate and technology, Chase IQ is set to extend its human-centered AI marketing approach to a global audience.

Latif’s leadership is defined by a blend of strategic foresight and agility, positioning Chase IQ for long-term growth in an increasingly competitive landscape.

Looking Toward a Future of Innovation and Growth

As Chase IQ continues to expand its presence in international markets, the company remains committed to its core mission: enhancing human creativity through AI. With an emphasis on customer trust, AI-powered emotional intelligence, and human-driven strategy, Chase IQ is poised for continued success and sustained growth on its path to market leadership.

About Chase IQ

Chase IQ is a leading AI marketing firm headquartered in the United Kingdom, focused on blending artificial intelligence with human creativity to create emotionally engaging marketing campaigns.Chase IQ is committed to enhancing human decision-making through AI, ensuring that businesses can foster deeper connections with their audiences.

