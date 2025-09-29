Virtrify Launches Hybrid Hiring Model to Revolutionize U.S. Staffing

Virtrify Introduces the Hybrid Hiring Model to Transform U.S. Staffing

Virtrify, a minority-owned, Hispanic-led staffing solutions company, has launched its proprietary Hybrid Hiring Model to transform how U.S. businesses source talent. This innovative approach combines U.S.-based teams with highly skilled bilingual professionals from Latin America, providing businesses with high-performing teams while cutting payroll costs by up to 70%.

Since its inception in 2018, Virtrify has served over 1000 professionals and more than 500 businesses in the U.S., offering a cost-effective and scalable solution for staffing. As a member of the Better Business Bureau and SOC 1 & 2 ready, Virtrify’s approach ensures high standards for operational security and data integrity.

The company’s mission is to help U.S. businesses grow faster and smarter by leveraging Latin American talent, creating career opportunities for professionals in the region. By combining remote and local resources, Virtrify’s Hybrid Hiring Model sets a new benchmark for the future of work.

Virtrify’s Vision: Revolutionizing the Future of Work

Virtrify was founded in 2018 with a humanitarian mission to help Latin American professionals find meaningful work in the U.S. As the business grew, Virtrify evolved into a comprehensive talent solutions provider, creating scalable hybrid teams for businesses. The Hybrid Hiring Model merges bilingual professionals from Latin America with in-house teams in the U.S., helping businesses scale while reducing costs.

“Our goal has always been to create opportunities, for U.S. businesses to grow faster and for Latin American talent to thrive in the global workforce,” said Alex Miranda, Founder & CEO of Virtrify. “Our model is designed to help businesses access high-quality talent without the financial burden that typically comes with traditional staffing agencies.”

The model is especially beneficial to small and medium-sized businesses and minority-owned enterprises that face budget constraints but still require skilled professionals to scale. By offering bilingual, time-zone aligned professionals from Latin America, Virtrify ensures businesses have the resources they need to stay competitive in today’s global economy.

The Hybrid Hiring Model: A Strategic Approach to Talent Solutions

Virtrify’s Hybrid Hiring Model stands out for its blend of U.S.-based and Latin American talent. This model goes beyond traditional staffing by offering a full-service approach that includes recruitment, training, and long-term support. The framework allows businesses to seamlessly integrate talent into their teams, ensuring smooth collaboration regardless of geographic location.

Through this model, Virtrify not only helps businesses reduce payroll costs but also provides a scalable framework for growth. Companies can save up to 70% on payroll while maintaining access to highly skilled professionals who are aligned with U.S. business hours and work culture.

Virtrify’s Hybrid Hiring Model is built around four key phases designed to ensure seamless integration and growth. First, a custom staffing strategy is created to align with the client’s specific needs. Then, candidates are carefully vetted from Virtrify’s extensive network of top-tier talent in Latin America. Once selected, new hires undergo a thorough onboarding process, which includes training, the provision of necessary tools, and cultural alignment to ensure smooth team integration. As business needs evolve, Virtrify continues to support proactive team scaling, ensuring long-term success and adaptability for their clients.

This process allows businesses to build hybrid teams that grow and adapt alongside their operations.

Virtrify’s Commitment to Diversity and Excellence

As a minority-owned company, Virtrify takes pride in its commitment to diversity and inclusion. The company recognizes the importance of cultural insight and supplier diversity, which sets it apart from competitors. Virtrify’s leadership understands the challenges of being overlooked and strives to provide small businesses and minority-owned enterprises with the same resources and talent as large corporations, but at a fraction of the cost.

“Our unique identity as a Hispanic-owned business gives us the ability to understand and empathize with other minority groups,” Miranda said. “It drives our commitment to helping businesses leverage diverse talent to achieve growth and success.”

In addition to providing cost-effective talent solutions, Virtrify’s hybrid model is also built to meet enterprise-level security and compliance standards, as evidenced by its SOC 1 & 2 readiness.

Virtrify Recognized as the Best Virtual Staffing Agency in 2025

Virtrify’s groundbreaking approach has earned it the prestigious title of Best Virtual Staffing Agency in 2025 by the Evergreen Awards. This recognition highlights the company’s commitment to transforming staffing through its Hybrid Hiring Model® and its continued success in integrating U.S.-based teams with top-tier bilingual professionals from Latin America.

Alex Miranda, Founder & CEO, reflects on the company’s mission: “We didn’t start Virtrify just to fill positions; we started it as a movement. Today, it’s become a bridge that empowers both U.S. businesses and Latin American talent, helping companies scale while professionals thrive in global careers.”

This award underscores Virtrify’s innovative model and reinforces its standing as an industry leader in virtual staffing solutions, making a significant impact on U.S. businesses and professionals alike.

Future Vision: Scaling to New Heights by 2030

Virtrify has big plans for the future. The company aims to scale to $30 million in revenue and create 10,000 new jobs in Latin America by 2030. Through its innovative Hybrid Hiring Model and commitment to diversity, Virtrify is poised to become a leader in the staffing industry, helping businesses grow while empowering Latin American professionals.

Virtrify’s success story is one of purpose-driven progress, from its roots as a humanitarian effort to its current position as an industry innovator. With a proven track record of helping businesses scale and saving them money on payroll, Virtrify’s impact continues to grow, both in the U.S. and Latin America.

About Virtrify

Virtrify is a minority-owned, Hispanic-led talent solutions company based in the U.S. Founded in 2018, Virtrify uses its proprietary Hybrid Hiring Model to help U.S. businesses scale by combining U.S.-based teams with elite bilingual professionals from Latin America. By blending local and remote talent, Virtrify reduces payroll costs while enhancing operational efficiency. The company is a member of the Better Business Bureau and is SOC 1 & 2 ready, ensuring the highest standards for data security and compliance.

Virtrify’s mission is to empower Latin American professionals by creating career opportunities with U.S. businesses while driving growth and innovation.

