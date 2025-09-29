The freelancing industry has long been dominated by a few major players, but many freelancers and businesses have expressed dissatisfaction with existing platforms. High fees, outdated tools, and limited opportunities for growth have created a demand for a more efficient, innovative solution. Enter Botpool, a next-generation freelance marketplace designed for the AI era. Founded by Manuel Garcia, Botpool redefines the way businesses and freelancers connect, offering a smarter, fairer, and more transparent platform.



A New Era for Freelancers: AI-Driven Solutions

The rise of AI has significantly transformed how businesses operate, and freelancing is no exception. Botpool’s core mission is to harness AI’s power to help businesses find the right talent quickly and efficiently while providing freelancers with better opportunities. Traditional freelance platforms like Fiverr and Upwork are often criticized for their high fees and limited tools. Botpool, on the other hand, offers a 10% fee, far lower than Fiverr’s 20%, ensuring freelancers retain more of their earnings. Additionally, Botpool utilizes AI-powered job matching to connect businesses with the most suitable talent, streamlining the hiring process.

“At Botpool, we believe freelancers deserve more than just a gig. They deserve a platform that helps them thrive,” said Manuel Garcia, Founder of Botpool. “That’s why we’re building the most AI-friendly, fair, and forward-looking freelance marketplace on the planet.”

The Botpool Difference: Transparency, Innovation, and Growth

Botpool sets itself apart from competitors with its commitment to transparency and innovation. While other platforms have been slow to adopt modern technologies, Botpool has integrated AI-powered job matching and tools that can be resold by freelancers to generate recurring income. This is just one of the ways Botpool helps freelancers build sustainable careers.

Beyond being a marketplace, Botpool is an entire ecosystem designed to support the future of work. With an array of SaaS tools, AI agents, and the upcoming “Plaid for LLMs” layer, Botpool is positioning itself as a forward-thinking platform that can seamlessly connect AI-driven apps and services across industries. The platform also offers multilingual support and worldwide payouts, ensuring that freelancers from all corners of the globe can take full advantage of its features.

Addressing Freelancer Frustrations: The Botpool Approach

Freelancers have long faced challenges with traditional platforms, such as high fees, outdated job-matching tools, and a lack of transparency in pricing. Botpool was designed to address these issues head-on. By offering lower fees and smarter, AI-powered job matching, Botpool helps freelancers work smarter, not harder.

The platform’s innovative approach gives freelancers the freedom to focus on their craft, knowing they have access to the best opportunities without the burden of excessive fees or complicated payment structures. Businesses also benefit from faster and more efficient hiring processes, allowing them to scale without the usual hassles.

Recent Recognition: Best Freelance Platform in the US of 2025

In recognition of its innovative platform and commitment to empowering freelancers, Botpool was recently named Best Freelance Platform in the US for 2025 by Best of Best Reviews. This prestigious award honors Botpool’s innovative approach to reshaping the freelance marketplace, combining cutting-edge AI technology with a commitment to fairness, transparency, and smarter hiring solutions.

“This recognition is a testament to the hard work and vision of the entire Botpool team,” said Garcia. “We are excited to continue growing and offering freelancers and businesses the best tools to thrive in the evolving digital economy.”

Building a Smarter Freelance Future: Botpool’s Vision

Looking ahead, Botpool’s vision is to revolutionize the freelance landscape. The platform is evolving into a hub that integrates AI tools, apps, and services, with the upcoming “Plaid for LLMs” layer that will enable businesses to connect various AI applications across industries. This creates new opportunities for freelancers and companies to collaborate in ways that were previously unimaginable.

With thousands of freelancers already on board, Botpool is quickly becoming the #2 alternative in the freelance marketplace, just behind Fiverr. Its commitment to providing better opportunities and smarter tools is having a significant impact on the industry.

About Botpool

Botpool is a next-generation freelance marketplace built for the AI era. The platform connects businesses with AI-native freelancers, offering an ecosystem that supports both freelancers and businesses in their growth. With lower fees, AI-powered job matching, and innovative SaaS tools, Botpool is designed to offer freelancers better opportunities while helping businesses scale faster.

Founded by Manuel Garcia, Botpool is rapidly gaining recognition as a smarter, fairer alternative to traditional freelancing platforms. The company is committed to creating a transparent, AI-driven ecosystem that supports the future of freelancing.

