Rooted in Europe, Symbiosis and Growth: EVE Energy Expands China-Europe New Energy Cooperation

On September 11-12, 2025, the 2nd Europe-China New Energy Vehicle Technology Conference was held in Munich, Germany. Dr. Richard Zhang, Managing Director of EVE Germany, attended and delivered a keynote speech titled “Rooted in Europe, Symbiosis and Growth.” The speech outlined EVE Energy’s business strategies in Europe and achievements in technological innovation, localized production, and sustainable development.

Dr. Richard Zhang Giving A Speech

Steering Toward an Electrified Future with Leading Battery Technology

As a globally competitive lithium battery manufacturer, EVE Energy is committed to providing full-scenario lithium battery solutions to global customers, focusing on power batteries, energy storage batteries, and consumer batteries. In the passenger vehicle sector, EVE Energy launched its large cylindrical power battery brand “Omnicell” in 2024, becoming the first manufacturer in China to achieve stable mass production of large cylindrical batteries for passenger vehicles.

At this conference, Dr. Richard Zhang highlighted the latest market performance of the power battery in the passenger vehicle area: as of August 2025, Omnicell has been installed in approximately 70,000 vehicles, with a maximum mileage of over 270,000 km, remaining the top 1 in China in terms of large cylindrical battery production and delivery.

Moreover, Omnicell is gaining wider recognition among mainstream European automakers for its high energy density, ultra-fast charging performance, and excellent cost-effectiveness. Remarkably, the recently unveiled BMW iX3 comes with the Omnicell large cylindrical batteries from EVE Energy, marking a new stage in the cooperation between the two parties. The market performance indicates that EVE Energy’s large cylindrical batteries have been rigorously validated by automakers and well-received by users.

Localizing Supply Chains with Manufacturing Input

EVE Energy is fulfilling its commitment to “taking root in Europe” through deeply localized operations. The EVE Energy Hungarian factory, approved for construction this year, is expected to be completed and put into operation in 2026. It will significantly enhance EVE Energy’s localized supply and service capabilities in Europe. At the same time, EVE Germany has established an efficient service network across Europe with 6 Delivery VMI hubs, providing comprehensive energy solutions from cells and modules to battery packs and ESS containers for more than 500 European customers.

Regarding localization development, EVE Energy actively promotes cross-cultural communication and social responsibility practices. This includes signing an MOU with the University of Debrecen and Wuhan University to jointly promote the sustainable development of the lithium battery industry, sponsoring “THROW DOWN,” an iconic event of youth sports culture in Debrecen, and participating in various cultural activities. These efforts not only promote business operations but also contribute to the well-being of communities.

Building A Sustainable Ecosystem with ESG Performance and CLS Models

In terms of sustainable development, EVE Energy responds positively to the global carbon neutrality goals. According to Dr. Richard Zhang, EVE Energy has effectively reduced the carbon footprint of lithium batteries across their entire lifecycle in terms of advanced manufacturing, green product design, green packaging, renewable energy, and circular industry chain management.

Furthermore, EVE Energy has completed independent carbon footprint calculations for over 40 products and launched a global lithium recycling program called the “Cradle to Cradle Initiative”. In 2024, EVE Energy received impressive scores in popular rating systems and garnered prestigious ESG awards, such as a BBB rating from MSCI and a score of 46 on S&P Global ESG Score. These efforts have significantly contributed to holistic green and low-carbon development.

With its exquisite craftsmanship, leading technology, and high-quality services, EVE Energy has maintained close cooperation with leading European automakers. For example, it has received an A-level rating from Mercedes-Benz in quality evaluation for four consecutive years, and has been recognized by BMW as a core battery supplier through technology development and supply chain collaboration. In addition, EVE Energy has adopted the CLS global cooperation business model to boost cooperation with more industry partners in Europe and accelerate the global industrialization process. Dr. Richard Zhang said that EVE Energy has completed the first phase of the CLS model in Europe and looks forward to working with all European partners through the CLS model to maintain a strong foothold in Europe.

With new insights for China and Europe in new energy cooperation and development, EVE Energy is firming its role as a new energy industrial integrator to seize new opportunities for China and Europe toward a harmonious and sustainable future.