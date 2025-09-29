UK Photo Tours Launches Exclusive Small-Group Photography Holidays for 2026

From the dramatic peaks of the Isle of Skye and the autumn colours of the Lake District, to the Puffins Wildlife Photography Workshop on the UK’s remote coastal cliffs, the seal pup colonies of Norfolk, and the star-filled skies above Stonehenge, UK Photo Tours offers something for every photography enthusiast. Each holiday is designed to balance hands-on guidance with time to explore, shoot, and enjoy the scenery.

Founder and professional photographic guide Dion Hitchcock says:

“Photography isn’t just about taking pictures—it’s about slowing down, appreciating nature, and experiencing those unforgettable moments of light and landscape. Our small-group tours mean everyone gets personal guidance, whether they’re just starting or are seasoned photographers looking for new inspiration. This has earned us over 550 five-star reviews and many repeat overseas clients who fly in specifically for our tours. ”

In addition to landscapes and wildlife holidays, the astrophotography tours are a highlight of the 2026 programme, with workshops timed around celestial events such as the Perseid and the Geminid meteor showers. Guests also benefit from access to over £4,000 worth of professional Kase Filters provided on every tour, various wildlife lenses, and astro-modified cameras, allowing them to experiment with high-end equipment and capture amazing shots at no extra cost.

UK Photo Tours has already built a strong reputation with 550+ five-star reviews across Meetup, Google, and Tripadvisor. With a focus on transport and bespoke accommodation included, the company offers a fully immersive experience—guests don’t just learn photography, they live it.

Highlights of the 2026 Programme Include:

Isle of Skye & Glencoe Holidays – Iconic Scottish landscapes with dramatic light.

– Iconic Scottish landscapes with dramatic light. Lake District Autumn Colours Tour – Golden reflections and misty mornings.

Norfolk Seal Pup Photography Holidays – Ethical wildlife encounters in winter.

Jurassic Coast & Stonehenge Astro Tours – Combine coastal drama with dark skies.

Brecon Beacons Waterfall Weekend – Long-exposure mastery in lush valleys.

Due to the extremely limited group size of five per tour, early booking is essential. Photographers can view the 2026 schedule and secure their place by visiting the UK Photo Tours website today.

