Adaptive SEO is leading the artificial intelligence transition in the SEO industry by announcing new services to meet the growing demand for AI-driven Search Engine Optimisation (SEO) and Generative Engine Optimisation (GEO). The next-generation search marketing agency based in Bournemouth is scaling its operations so it can meet the needs of UK and international businesses for AI-based approaches, and enable them to navigate this changing and challenging environment.

Changes in AI-driven technology are driving Adaptive SEO’s decision to become a more focused AI SEO company . Tools like ChatGPT, Gemini, Google’s AI Mode and AI Overviews, Claude and Perplexity are reshaping how consumers discover brands online and make buying decisions.

“This expansion reflects the urgent need among our clients to adjust to the changing, AI-first world of search,” explains Ross N.C. Vince, technical director at Adaptive SEO. “With massive expected growth in AI SEO and GEO tools in the next decade, our mission is to help brands achieve more omni-channel visibility in standard and AI-generated results.”

Adaptive SEO will expand its services to take account of this new reality along several lines. First, it will offer GEO to improve the likelihood that AI tools will cite brands. The goal is to make company names surface more in AI chatbot and service conversations. At the same time, Adaptive SEO is growing its assistance related to answer engine optimisation. New services will increase the likelihood that brands’ content will appear in Google’s Gemini, AI Mode, AI Overviews, and within other LLM results.

Finally, Adaptive SEO will offer AI SEO audits. These will determine each client brand’s AI strengths and weaknesses, helping them figure out which services they need most.

Adaptive SEO has offices in the UK and Thailand, and now supports more than 150 businesses with their search engine optimisation efforts globally. The company believes in using bespoke hybrid AI-human strategies that deliver the best of both worlds and ensure results. The in-house team is capable of integrating multiple services and working across channels, enabling companies to adapt to the ever-changing AI landscape.

