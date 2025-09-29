From Tools to Trends: Affiliatebooster.com Transforms into the Go-To Source for Affiliate Marketing News

AffiliateBooster has long been recognized as one of the most notable destinations for affiliate marketers to get innovative WordPress blocks with the aim of boosting website conversions. Today, the platform announced a bold transformation into a premier news publication dedicated to affiliate marketing trends and insights.

This strategic pivot shifts AffiliateBooster by SEO expert Jitendra Vaswani from a technical tools provider to the authoritative voice in affiliate marketing news, delivering timely, expert-driven content to marketers, industry professionals, and its local WordPress community.

A Trusted Name In Affiliate Marketing Gets A New Look

For years, AffiliateBooster has been a trusted name in affiliate marketing, offering the best WordPress plugins that optimize conversions through intuitive affiliate blocks. It’s been supported by thousands of users over this time and truly established itself as a key player within the affiliate marketing niche.

Now, the company gets a new look by redirecting its decade-plus expertise to address the industry’s growing demand for reliable, actionable news. The new AffiliateBooster 2.0 will deliver breaking news, in-depth trends analysis, and exclusive interviews with some of the top affiliate managers out there. It aims to position itself as the essential resource for staying ahead in the fast-evolving affiliate marketing landscape.

The Go-To Place For Honest Reporting & Practical Advice

Honesty will be at the heart of the new AffiliateBooster news platform, with SEO expert Jitendra Vaswani promising to deliver impartial and honest reporting all the time. As a well-known figure in the SEO and affiliate marketing communities, Jitendra explains that he will tell readers the truth, even when it’s not what they want to hear.

The new news platform will also provide practical advice to help affiliate marketers apply the information to their websites. Jitendra has laid out a roadmap for what to expect from the site as it begins this transition, outlining the following upcoming experiences:

The launch of daily news updates, starting immediately

Weekly strategy deep-dives based on current market events

Monthly industry reports

Quarterly trend predictions

An annual virtual success summit

The old AffiliateBooster plugins will still be available, only under the new name AffiliatePages. The AffiliatePages is now owned by Mike Filsaime and Jitendra Vaswani sold his shares to Mike. Mike team is going to provide support as he completely owns the company Affiliatepages.

AffiliateBooster 2.0 is ready to go and will begin publishing the latest news stories in the coming weeks.

About AffiliateBooster

AffiliateBooster used to be a platform where affiliate marketers could download a series of WordPress plugins to help optimize conversions. It has now transformed into a news publishing site dedicated to providing readers with the latest news and industry insights from the affiliate marketing niche.